MyLab Self-Use Kit: Coviself-Goa Chronicle





On May 19, the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) launched a Covid-19 home test using Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) developed by Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd., a company based in Pune, Maharashtra. Approved for use.

Self-use test kits are recommended for use by symptomatic individuals and those who have direct contact with identified cases, in accordance with ICMR guidelines. The detailed guidelines provided by ICMR do not recommend indiscriminate testing, and RAT can miss most positive cases with low viral load, so all symptomatic individuals who test negative for RAT. Also suggests that RTPCR should be tested immediately. All symptomatological individuals who test negative may be treated as suspicious Covid-19 cases, and those individuals should also follow the home quarantine and protocol advised by ICMR. Anyone who tests positive should follow the ICMR for home quarantine and care and follow the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare protocol.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/dI1pqvXAsZ

— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) ​​May 19, 2021

The official Twitter account of Mylab Discovery Solution tweeted in the same way.

Today, Mylab has taken an important and essential step in helping India and the world fight the worst pandemics in human history. A step that empowers all Indians to fight this pandemic. We are humbled to offer India – the first self-use Covid-19 test kit – CoviSelf.

— Mylab Discovery Solutions (@MylabSolutions) May 20, 2021

The Coviself test kit includes all test materials, including a user manual, a biohazard safety bag for disposing of materials after use, and a nasal swab for collecting samples. The kit also includes a pre-filled extraction tube that soaks and swirls the nasal swab. The tube contains a solution that inactivates the virus. Once the test is complete, you will need to enter all your credentials in the Mylab Coviself app and a report will be provided. The test kit provides results in 15 minutes. The price of the test kit is Rs. With 250 per kit, the kit will start shipping in a few days.

To use the self-use test kit:

1) Wash your hands with soap and clean water and let them dry. Open the swab package from the tail end and do not touch the swab head.

2) Take a sample of the nasal swab and immerse it in a pre-filled solution containing a buffer that inactivates the virus. Pinch the tube and rotate the solution to make sure the swab is well immersed in the solution.

3) Add 2 drops of solution to the sample well of the test kit and wait 15 minutes for the results to appear. Positive results can be reported in 10-15 minutes. Wait up to 20 minutes to report a negative result. Results displayed after 20 minutes are not considered valid.

4) Take a picture of the test kit and wait for the Mylab CoviselfTM mobile app to analyze and display the results.

Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said this was the biggest crisis we have ever faced. CoviSelf helps save lives. In India, make millions of kits available in the United States at a fraction of the cost of such kits.

Sujeet Jain, director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, combined this easy-to-use test with a mobile app powered by Mylabs AI to let users know their positive status and send the results directly to ICMR for traceability and what to do. He said he could know what to do. In any case of the result, do the next. I am convinced that this small step will be a big leap in mitigating the second and subsequent waves.

Mylab in Pune has received ICMR approval for India’s first self-use Rapid Antigen Test kit “Covi Self” for COVID-19.

"This test is for self-use. If you test positive through it, you don't need an RT-PCR test with ICMR. By reading our manual, any adult can use this kit. You can," says director

-ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

This test is for self-use. If the result is positive, no RT-PCR test by ICMR is required. Any adult can read the manual and use this kit, “says the director.

He further said that it would take two minutes to perform the test and 15 minutes to get the results. By the end of next week, it will be available at more than 7 pharmacies and online pharmacy partners across India. Our goal is to reach 90% pin code in India.

Manuals for self-use test kits are available on the Mylab website. There are instructions on how to use the self-use kit.

https://coviself.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/coviself-ifu-eng.pdf

As India faces the second wave of Covid-19, this comes as a big initiative as it increases the number of tests and probably reduces the long waiting time outside for testing.

However, there are pros and cons, and it is important to question the efficiency and logistics of the kit. If a person becomes infected and has negative consequences, it can give false reassurance. RTPCTC is considered the gold standard method, so if an asymptomatic person gets a negative result using this test kit, he / she should go to the RTPCR test. No expertise is required to use the kit, but if the samples are not collected properly, the entire exercise will be wasted. Also, if you do not follow the instructions correctly and dispose of the kit irresponsibly after use, a lot of medical waste will be generated.

Mylab Discovery Solutions is a Pune-based company aimed at developing cost-effective and affordable disease detection technologies. It aims to develop and commercialize molecular diagnostic detection kits and to enable laboratories to get reliable, timely and practical answers. Their goal is to provide high quality diagnostic solutions to improve people’s lives.

ICMR approves use of Saline Gargle RT-PCR test developed by CSRI-NEERI for Covid-19 detection

@ICMRDELHI approved the use of the * Saline Gargle RT-PCR test developed by * CSIR-NEERI for the detection of # COVID19 and advised NEERI to train other COVID-19 test labs. @CSIR_IND @drharshvardhan @shekhar_mande @kvijayraghavan @GVRayasam @doctorsoumya @RenuSwarup @CsirEvc pic.twitter.com/Em5ckR4g5y

— CSIR-NEERI (@CSIR_NEERI) May 19, 2021

ICMR has granted permission for the saltwater gargle RT-PCR test, which was developed in the United States and other countries and is currently available in India. The Nagpur-based Environmental Virology Cell (EVC) of the National Institute of Environmental Engineering (NEERI) has developed a test in India.

The saline gargling test is an easy method. It works to collect saliva from mouthwash samples. You need to remove a few millimeters of saline solution from a small glass container with a lid, gargle for 15-30 seconds, put it back in the glass, and close the lid. This is a non-invasive test and shortens the duration of test results. In addition, trained technicians do not have to collect samples, eliminating the process of cold pack shipping.

Mugdha Joglekar Intern, Gore Chronicle

