The OnePlus TV 40Y1 was launched in India on May 24th, revealing key features in Flipkart





The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be available in India on May 24th, according to the latest tweet from OnePlus India. Last year, the brand launched 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs, but is now preparing to launch a 40-inch smart TV in the country. The launch event will take place at 12:00 PM.

Prior to the announcement, the official websites of Flipkart and OnePlus India revealed some of the key features of the OnePlus TV 40Y1. The 40-inch screen supports Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution. Images posted by the company suggest that the TV offers a bezel-free design and integrates with features such as OnePlus Connect.

It covers the DCI-P3 color gamut and the Gamma Engine Picture Enhancer by 93%. Android TV is preloaded with popular video streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. You can also download the app from the Google Play store. The new TV can also provide users with automatic reminders for the latest TV shows and movies through an integrated content calendar.

The upcoming OnePlus TV 40Y1 will feature an unspecified 64-bit processor and will be included with Oxygen Play, which is based on Android TV 9. The 40-inch OnePlus TV also includes Chromecast, which supports Alexa and the Google Assistant. .. There are also two 20W speakers that support Dolby Audio.

In terms of connectivity, the TV supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n and Bluetooth v5. It has one Ethernet port, RF connection input, two HDMI ports, one AV input, one digital audio output, and two USB ports.

The price of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 in the future is expected to be less than Rs 25,000 in India. A 40-inch smart TV can be placed between a 32-inch and a 43-inch TV. The OnePlus TV 32Y1 is currently priced at Rs 15,999 and the 43-inch model costs Rs 26,999. New TVs can be cheaper than the 43-inch variation. You can buy it from OnePlus.in and Flipkart.

