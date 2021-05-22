Bay Area teens met on social media and launched SciLynk, the “world’s first scientific social network.”





Cupertino, CA (KGO)-Two Bay Area teens are behind a new social media network dedicated to the STEM community. If you are unfamiliar, STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The new platform, named SciLynk, is a passionate project of Sunnyvale’s Arnav Chakravarthy (15) and Cupertino’s Arvind Kumar (16), just months after its launch.

For most people, Silicon Valley is synonymous with technology, innovation, and garage start-ups known for hitting gold.

However, what options do you have if your age restricts access to certain networks? That was the case for two high school students with a common interest in science.

“The fact that you can’t even access these sites and you’re not allowed to create an account is a big drawback,” says Chakravarthy. “Therefore, we have created this platform for all science enthusiasts and professionals to interact, collaborate and connect.”

The two met through mutual friends via social media last summer. They mobilized their interest in STEM and recognized the lack of online space for an all-in-one science hub.

So they set out to build a social network to do just that.

The pandemic allowed teens to design platforms in remote locations.

“I met him in person just a few weeks ago, after working completely online for eight months,” Kumar said.

Over the course of almost a year, the two coordinated the site to provide forums, messaging, and mentorship opportunities, focusing on 30 unique scientific groups from immunology to astrophysics.

“Whether you like music or not, there is sound. If you like it, you have the look, our look, the genetics,” Chakra Barcy explained in detail. “If you like sports and want to see how the ball moves, there is physics.”

Both are encouraged to look for opportunities and create space for others with common interests.

“It’s more than just a side project,” Kumar said. “That’s what we really really want. That’s what we’re investing in. That’s what we’re passionate about.”

“We decided to launch and create a platform where students and professors could send messages to each other and connect with each other,” Chakravarthy shared. “It was just a small messaging platform, but we want to evolve into this huge scientific social network and make it accessible to all science and enthusiasts.”

“Our long-term goal is basically to create a site where anyone with a science interest can come and create an account,” Kumar added. “Alternatively, anyone who is already an industry expert, or who is already experienced, who wants to share a treatise and answer questions, or who wants to host a webinar on a treatise, can come and interact with the scientific community. I can do it.”

They are spending their free time developing SciLynk further.

“It’s like a break from school,” Kumar told ABC7 News. “School work is like’Oh no! I have a school’, but then we’re working on SciLynk and’Oh yes! What we really enjoy’ It’s like. “

“Recent social networks are very restricted to researchers and take a very professional approach,” Chakravarthy added. “I don’t think this is the best approach because we are students and science enthusiasts, and I also want to start my science journey, so I think the best age to start is young.”

Kumar acknowledges to his parents that there is a growing interest in STEM.

“Both my parents are engineers,” he said. “I took that passion from my parents and then spent my time learning how to code online, looking at business models, pitch decks, and developing my own passion.”

Chakravarthy said he was interested in reading.

“I started getting more non-fiction books on the theory of relativity. Genetics explained something like’for the dummy’,” he said.

“Almost everything can be explained through science,” he said, which he learned quickly from reading. “And it’s just a nice and fascinating topic.”

These Silicon Valley teens have proven that there is no age limit when it comes to innovation.

Teens are planning to use the Kickstarter campaign to help raise money. However, the campaign site has not been published yet.

To access SciLynk before the official announcement in the summer of 2021, please visit this website.

