Faculty entrepreneurs receive research support from the Brabatonic Foundation for Innovation at Yale University





The Yale University Joint Laboratory (OCR) announced the winners of the 2021 Brabatonic Awards at the awards ceremony at the Yale Innovation Summit. The Brabatonic Foundation for Innovation at Yale University, made possible by generous grants from the Brabatonic Family Foundation, supports Yale University faculty in applied research and the commercialization of technology in life sciences.

A significant obstacle to the development of early-stage university discoveries is the lack of funding for proof-of-concept and validation research needed to demonstrate commercial potential. To overcome this barrier, the fund provides financial and business development support to help validate early technologies and identify potential industry partners to bring these technologies to market. I will.

During the year of unparalleled uncertainty, I am even more grateful for the continued generosity and partnership from the Bravatnik Family Foundation. Dr. Michael C. Claire, Vice President of Research at Yale University, explains that the commitment to impact through innovation is solid and is the main reason why Yale University’s entrepreneurship is thriving.

At the Yale OCR Pitchfest in December 2020, top presenters were awarded seven new awards this year. The new Brava Tonic winners for 2021 are:

Dr. Choukri Ben Mamoun, Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and Microbial Pathogenesis, Virtus Therapeutics: A New Treatment for Pantothenate Kinase-Related Neurodegeneration.

Demetrios Braddock, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Pathology, Net Therapeutics: Targeting NET in Human Diseases

Joseph Contessa, MD, PhD, Professor of Therapeutic Radiology and Pharmacology, Apira: Development of Therapeutic OST Inhibitors

Dr. Angelica Gonzalez, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Aerotherapy: Preclinical Verification of Low-Cost Versatile Respiratory

Mustafa Khokha, MD, Professor of Pediatrics (Emergency Medicine),-Small Molecule Regulation of Catenin Nuclear Transport: A New Target for Cancer

Nikhil Malvankar, PhD, Assistant Professor of Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry, Faster, more reliable and scalable DNA sequencing using biomolecular electronics

Dr. Ferogers, Associate Professor of Therapeutic Radiology, TargetGene Therapeutics: Direct Targeting of Amplified Cancer Driver Genes as a Therapeutic Strategy

Bill Wiesler, PhD, and MBA, directors of the New Ventures and Bravatnik Fund for Innovation at Yale, commented: The impact of this grant on the innovation ecosystem is extraordinary. The doubling of the number of venture-backed spinouts coming out of Yale University each year may be directly due to the hundreds of connections between Bravatnik participants and industry leaders. There is. We look forward to helping this next group of innovators drive the project towards proof of concept and commercialization.

Since the launch of the fund in 2016, Bravatnik-funded projects at Yale University have resulted in three FDA-approved INDs, two licensing agreements, and 11 funding ventures that have raised $ 107 million so far. I did.

About Yale Joint Laboratory:

Since its founding in 1982, the Yale Joint Research Agency (OCR) has built an important portfolio of inventions and patents and has grown to be a driving force for regional economic development. Its mission is to facilitate the transformation of research from Yales Labs into products and services that are useful to society. OCR is recognized as a key force in driving economic growth by identifying, counseling, and nurturing early-stage technology and guiding the transition to a solid enterprise. For more information, please visit https: //ocr.yale.edu/.

About the Blavatnik Family Foundation:

The Blavatnik Family Foundation actively supports world-renowned educational, scientific, cultural and philanthropic organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Russia and around the world. The Foundation is headed by Len Bravatnik, a global businessman, philanthropist and founder and chairman of Access Industries, a private US-based industrial group with global strategic interests. For more information, please visit www.blavatnikfoundation.org (link is external).

