iPhone13 The biggest iPhone12 flaw that Apple needs to fix





The iPhone 13 faces big orders when it arrives in the fall. In addition to the usual expectations associated with the launch of Apple products, the latest iPhones are tasked with improving their predecessors. And given our very positive iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews, our expectations are pretty high.

After all, if you rank the best phones currently available, you’ll find lots of different iPhone 12 models on that list. How do you outperform what is already considered one of the best in the field?

The iPhone 12 is great, but it follows the same fate as a human-assembled one. There are drawbacks here and there that may be improved in future iterations. And while it will take some time before official words come out about how the iPhone 13 is aiming for that, it’s time to understand the strategy’s concreteness for Apple’s future phone plans. I heard enough leaks and rumors. scene.

This takes a closer look at some of the flaws we’ve experienced in testing the iPhone 12 and how the iPhone 13 deals with them.

Faster display refresh rate

We live in a world where screens update quickly, but you probably don’t know you’re staring at Apple’s current phone. All iPhone 12 models have pretty eye-catching displays of various sizes, but they can’t refresh at the standard refresh rate of most smartphones, 60Hz.

But rival smartphone makers are speeding things up. Since the launch of the Galaxy S20 last year, Samsung has provided a 120Hz display and added the ability to dynamically adjust the refresh rate according to activity in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 lineups. OnePlus does the same with OnePlus 9 Pro. Even the Pixel 5 offers a faster refresh rate than the latest iPhones, refreshing the screen at 90Hz.

This is a great screen for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but not a 120Hz screen. (Image credit: Future)

Faster refresh rates can make a big difference to your smartphone experience, as scrolling will be smoother and your game will be more immersive. Even better, phones with low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, can automatically change their refresh rate without having to dive into the settings and make their own adjustments.

How the iPhone 13 Fixes It: All the signs show that Apple is adding its own LTPO technology, at least on the iPhone 13 Pro model. Some rumors point out that Samsung supplies Apple with LTPO panels and the required circuit boards, but sees the possibility of a fast refresh display that automatically adapts to screen activity. .. We hope this feature applies to all iPhone 13 models, not just the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as rumored, but at least this is a step in the right direction.

Improves battery life

It’s not uncommon to see phone makers’ first 5G mobile phones suffering from battery life, as 5G modems can consume a lot of power. It certainly seems to be the case with the iPhone 12, Apple’s first 5G phone, and didn’t vie for a spot on our best phone battery life list.

The iPhone 12 mini is a rugged, compact phone, but battery testing has shown poor performance. (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Only the iPhone 12 Pro Max succeeded in a battery test of continuously surfing the web via a mobile phone (5G in this case) until the phone was depleted. The iPhone 12 Pro Max ran for 10 hours and 53 minutes, and I was shy that the longest-lasting phone surpassed the 11-hour mark. Other iPhone 12 models struggled to last for more than 9 hours, with only the iPhone 12 Pro surpassing that mark. Battery tests on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were well below average.

Something needs to be improved on the iPhone 13. Even if the power pack in Apple’s phone is significantly smaller than the competing device, it’s not just the size of the battery. For example, the iPhone 12 Pro Max runs on a battery of 3,687 mAh, but phones of the same size usually have a battery of at least 4,000 mAh or more.

How iPhone 13 Fixes It: There are several ways Apple can extend the battery life of mobile phones, one of which is related to the LTPO technology planned for the iPhone 13 Pro model display. The LTPO screen consumes more power, so even if you need to maximize the screen refresh rate, it will have less impact on your phone’s battery. According to one report, the displays Apple plans to use can reduce power consumption by 15% to 20%.

Other components can also be pitched in. Perhaps the A15 Bionic processor, which is almost certain to power this year’s iPhone model, will be more power efficient than its predecessor. It has also been reported that the iPhone 13 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s X60 modem. It should be smaller than your current modem and drain less battery. We hope that all of this will bring the iPhone back to the world of long-lasting mobile phones.

Do something about the notch

When the iPhone X first went on sale four years ago, there were plenty of Android knockoffs that copied Apple’s unique look just below the notched display. And just as soon as Android device makers realized that users weren’t too concerned about the bezel lumps getting into their phone displays, they saw their iPhone X cravings disappear. I did. On Android, the notch was quickly replaced by punched holes in the front camera of the phone.

The leaked iPhone 13 image suggests a small notch. (Image credit: DuanRui / Twitter)

Notch does not just house the TrueDepth camera on the iPhone. It’s also home to all the sensors Apple uses for Face ID technology. That feature doesn’t go anywhere. In other words, the notch remains the same. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t adjust the size of the notch for the first time since Apple introduced a tweak to its design four years ago.

How the iPhone 13 Fixes It: All the signs show that there are fewer notches you dislike, and there is an iPhone 13 dummy unit to prove it. Specifically, the iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit used by accessory makers to determine the size of the iPhone case shows a notch that is 25% smaller than the notch on the iPhone 12 Pro. This is due to the small VCSEL chip that Face ID uses for face recognition.

Unlike the LTPO screen, this particular change seems to be aimed at all four new iPhone 13 models. So whether you get an iPhone 13 mini or a larger Pro model, you can expect more screen space.

Add storage

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini require to use 64GB. This is a huge amount of storage in this era.

With the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple apparently received a note about the storage capacity that serious smartphones provide shoppers with more internal storage. Especially if there is a way to increase the capacity with a microSD card. Unfortunately, the memo did not reach the iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini side of the room. The iPhone 12 Pro model has enough 128GB of storage in the base model, but cheaper iPhones are required to use 64GB. This is a huge amount of storage in this era.

Samsung’s $ 799 Galaxy S21 offers 128GB of storage. So is the $ 729 OnePlus 9. The $ 699 Pixel 5 offers only one storage option, but its 128GB is twice as much as you get from the same priced iPhone 12 mini. Apple needs to enhance its storage games.

How the iPhone 13 fixes it: Apple’s storage plans are unknown at this time, so the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini could remain at 64GB in the base model. There are reports that Apple will include a 1TB storage option on some iPhone 13 models. This fuels speculation that Apple would increase the base model of the iPhone 13 to 128GB entirely if it introduced such capacity.

Improved camera

You might say, “Wait a minute.” “Isn’t the iPhone 12 camera really good anymore?” Indeed, thanks to the triple-lens setup, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is ranked as the best camera phone, and the dual-lens iPhone 12 isn’t that great. I’m not late.

Is the lens of the iPhone 13 Pro model big? Yes, please. (Image credit: Unbox Therapy / YouTube)

But the problem for Apple is that its competitors haven’t given any rationale to the iPhone. Take a look at the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a 108MP main sensor and two telephoto lenses. Even the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are better than the iPhone when zooming in and taking shots. And Google hinted at the improvements that Pixel 6 will bring this fall, including improved algorithms for shooting people with colors.

In other words, Apple can’t settle for its glory on the iPhone 13. That’s because if you don’t keep up with other camera phones, your competitors run the risk of passing it.

How the iPhone 13 fixes it: It certainly sounds like an ongoing camera improvement is on Apple’s to-do list for the next phone call. The iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit draws a larger lens. Great for when you want to capture more light to improve your image capture. Apple has also reportedly using a 6-element ultra-wide-angle lens in its Pro camera to improve the iPhone 12 Pro’s 5-element lens. The more elements there are, the better the image quality may be.

On the front of the telephoto lens, Apple is reportedly considering using a folding lens camera for the iPhone 13. This improves the optical zoom of the Pro model. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini may stick to the main camera and ultra-wide camera only. Lenses so that zoom shots are better compared to those produced by Samsung’s Galaxy S flagship.

For the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, Apple may adopt the LiDAR sensor built into the iPhone 12 Pro model. Not everyone is convinced that lidarR is heading for cheaper iPhone models, but that move means better portrait shots.

Speed ​​up charging

The iPhone 12 supports 20W charging, but it’s not as fast as the 25W charging supported by the Galaxy S21. And don’t start charging the 65W you can get from the latest OnePlus phones.

It seems that MagSafe may charge faster on newer iPhones. (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Apple has introduced the MagSafe magnetic charging system on the iPhone 12. It can be charged wirelessly at a considerable 15W. (The iPhone 12 mini is probably so compact that it’s limited to 12W charging.) Still, Apple seems to be able to speed things up at the forefront of charging.

How the iPhone 13 fixes it: Like onboard storage, charging speed is an area where rumored factories haven’t provided much guidance yet. The only specific thing I’ve heard about charging so far is that the iPhone 13 is unlikely to add support for reverse wireless charging, so you don’t need to use the iPhone 13 to power on your Apple Watch.

Of course, Apple may suggest reversing the course and including a charger in future iPhones that can support faster speeds. But we want to keep these predictions within our potential.

