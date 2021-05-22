Topeka, Kansas Develops $ 13 Million Downtown Innovation Campus





Topeka, Kansas has a new $ 13 million innovation campus developed by the economic development group GO Topeka. The new campus will feature the Plug and Plays Animal Health / Ag Tech Startup Accelerator program, as well as R & D space for startups and business partners.

(Source: GO Topika)

The downtown Topeka campus offers world-class facilities such as wet labs, coworking spaces and conference spaces. It has office space for business research and innovation, and rooftop space for events. The total size of the campus is approximately 70,000 square feet. The exact location of the campus will be announced at a later date.

Katrin Bridges, SVP of Innovation at GO Topeka, is an exciting new step in securing Topika’s position as a hub for innovation in the Midwest. The campus will serve as an anchor for a new and vibrant innovation district in downtown Topika. I am confident that it will ignite the growth of our entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Project developer BioRealty, Inc. Will partner with the Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) to fund the expansion.

Leanon Friedman, President of Downtown Topika, said this would be a great addition to our community. The Innovation Campus serves as an important asset as DTI works to attract new businesses, developments and retailers to the heart of downtown. BioRealty and GO Topekas’ vision for this project is a vote of great confidence in our downtown future.

The construction of the campus will create 20-40 full-time jobs over the next few years, with an estimated economic impact of $ 8.3 million annually. In 10 years, the total economic impact is expected to reach $ 1.345 billion.

“Plug and Play is excited to see Topika move forward on the new innovation campus,” said Stephen Faye, director of Plug and Play’s corporate partnership. Startups thrive when the community provides a deliberate space for coworking and collaboration. Topika’s commitment to pursuing this concept is exactly why we chose to partner with them and we look forward to seeing this project evolve.

(Credit: Getty Images / Smederevac)

In August 2019, Plug and Play chose Topika for its first Animal Health and AgTech Accelerator Program. Topika is located in the heart of the KC Animal Health Corridor, with more than 300 animal health companies and is the most concentrated in the world. In April 2021, Plug and Play selected the first batch of startups for animal health and agricultural technology programs. After the pitch competition in March 2021, 10 early and mid-term startups were selected from many US states, Canada and Singapore.

Today is a historic day for our community. Topeka Mayor Michel de Laisla will play a leading role in the city’s animal health and start-up entrepreneurship for years to come, with a vote to help fund the innovation campus in downtown Topeka. It states that it will be secured across. The effort is truly bold and visionary. Looking back on this project 20 years later, I am convinced that it was the beginning of an era of business and innovation transformation in the Capitol.

Want to know more about Kansas’ expansion?

Are you considering Kansas for your company relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Kansas economic development, business relocation, business expansion and site selection.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos