Pathogen detection systems that quickly separate contaminants in large amounts of liquids have the potential to enable improved food and water safety applications.

Developed by researchers in the Department of Materials Engineering at Auburn University’s Samuel Ginn Engineering Department, this technology uses a magnetic elastic sensor that resonates when placed in a magnetic field to indicate the presence of a pathogen. According to Auburn’s Infrastructure as Code (IAC) Brian Wright, Professor Emeritus Brian Ching and Professor ZY Chen of Zhongyang have been developing this technology for almost 15 years.

“This technology has been proven in laboratory prototypes, and the university is looking for a development partner to move it forward through commercialization,” Wright said.

According to IAC, current pathogen detection methods can take hours to obtain results and may even require an overnight shipping or incubation step. This magnetic system enables rapid and specific detection of target pathogens in large amounts of liquids such as wash water, irrigation water, food effluents, and beverages such as milk and fruit juices.

“For example, testing Salmonella in an entire tank of agricultural wash water can give results in minutes,” says Wright.

Chin and Cheng have been working together in Auburn for nearly 20 years, but not all of their research and development is in the realm of detection technology.

“We have also been working on the development of special polymers and actuators that act as artificial muscles,” said Chen.

“We were looking for a way to detect a small number of bacteria in a large amount of liquid, so we started working on this pathogen detection technology,” said Chin. “In the food industry, this allows us to test large amounts of food for very few pathogens.”

IAC describes development. Auburn’s basic technology uses magnetic elasticity sensors. When placed in a magnetic field, these inexpensive sensors change their resonant frequency based on their mass. Therefore, coating with biometric elements such as phages and antibodies makes it easy to detect binding events based on changes in resonance frequency.

“It’s like the sound produced when someone wets the edge of a glass that contains a certain amount of liquid and rubs the edge with a finger,” Wright said. “Changing the amount of liquid in the glass can change the pitch of the sound produced by the friction. These magnetic elasticity sensors are coated with pathogen-specific antibodies and emit specific alarms. Can be adjusted to detect specific pathogens. “

The sensor is located inside a pipe or other container that carries the fluid under test. They are magnetic and can be placed in different arrays, so they monitor in real time as the flow passes.

“This system has the advantages of being quick, sensitive and unclogging, and can be applied to large numbers of tests. It is also recoverable, allowing the bound pathogens to be recovered and further analyzed.” Wright said.

According to IAC, this technology has demonstrated its effectiveness against multiple pathogens in multiple sample fluids. This technique can also be applied to other detection methods, such as smaller samples and surfaces.

