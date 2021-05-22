Surge tests deployed in four new London regions after a positive Indian atypical case





People in four new regions of western London are being urged to be tested for coronavirus after a case of an Indian variant was found in the capital.

Public health officials have announced that surge tests are being rolled out today with eligible settings and zip codes within Hello, Ealing, Hillingdon, and Brent.

Following the identification of the B1617.2 strain, NHS Test and Trace offers additional testing and genomic sequencing in four autonomous regions of education and coverage.

The municipality will soon see areas within the autonomous region where additional tests will be offered.

Cases found have been instructed to self-quarantine and their contact has been identified.

People queued for surge tests in Clapham, southern London, after South Africa emerged in the region last month

It is highly recommended that anyone living, working or studying in the area or environment, including children, undergo a PCR test, whether or not they are symptomatic.

The Department of Health (DHSC) announcement on the place of residence of the autonomous region advises: “If you have symptoms, you need to book a free test online or by phone to test on a test site or send you a test kit.

“If you have no symptoms, please visit the local parliamentary website for more information.

In parallel with the increase in testing, enhanced contact tracing is used for individuals who test positive for the mutant strain of concern.

“This is where contact tracers look back over time to determine the route of infection.”

The surge test was announced today and is only for western London

The latest surge test round in the capital follows the targeted operations in recent months as health officials have worked to eradicate South African variants.

Some residents of the zip code of the Lambeth and Redbridge Autonomous Regions were urged to take the test after the stock was discovered.

Cases were also confirmed in Acton, Greenford, Southall and West Ealing, and a surge test was conducted in February.

The DHSC said this week that most cases of new Indian variants remain primarily in the northwestern part of England, with some in London.

Matt Hancock told the House of Commons this week that the stock is gaining ground in several new Covid hotspots.

Surge test of South African variants at West Ealing in February

Bolton, Blackburn and Darwen, and Bedford are fighting a surge in infection rates.

In some areas, vaccines are available for people over the age of 18 to control the outbreak.

Today’s nationwide expansion has moved to people in their early thirties as the NHS is now able to book jabs for ages 32 and 33.

