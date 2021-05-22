Google Pixel ad series pair switching and random activity





In mid-March, Made by Google launched a “Switch to New Google Pixel” advertising campaign. The range of these videos posted on YouTube is 2-5 minutes, which matches the process of setting up a new Pixel (from an old smartphone) with random activity.

It started in March with “How to Carefully Switch to the New Google Pixel.”

It’s full of scenic stock footage, soothing sounds, and a very cool narrator. Broadly speaking, we’ve guided you through the basic steps of inserting a SIM card, powering on your Pixel, and connecting to a replacement phone (via USB-C or Lightning).

Basically that’s all you really need to do, but this video is winding over 4 minutes long.

Following this, in early April, “Switch to the new Google Pixel (and Do Yoko Uke in Karate)”:

The point of this video is how to do passive protons in karate. The clips in Lesson 1 for Karate Beginners are scattered throughout, including a large central segment on how to perform blocks. The important thing is that it’s easier to switch to the Pixel than to learn the movement.

Later that month, as the format matured, Google adopted “Speak Korean Slang.”

Switching to the new Google Pixel is very quick and easy. So why not learn some really difficult things like Korean slang while Pixel handles transferring your stuff from your old phone?

You’ll now see a May ad that teaches you how to “bake sourdough” that perfectly reflects last year’s epidemic.

The best ad in this Google Pixel switch series is the first video, as ASMR’s side is just over 500,000 times. Overall, the campaign is trying hard to be “strange,” but it’s not intentionally taken very seriously in itself. This may occasionally gain share, but it’s unclear if new buyers will actually agree with this. So far, the popularity of the latter three ads has not approached.

