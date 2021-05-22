Google is developing the Matter protocol to make smart home devices smarter





Google outlined plans to make the device ecosystem even smarter and interconnect by leveraging Matter, an open source smart home standard developed in collaboration with Apple, Amazon, Samsung and others. First, the company announced that it would add Matter support to Android and Nest branded smart home devices.

Matter devices work everywhere Google smart homes work

According to Google, Matter’s support simplifies the process of setting up a smart home device. In addition, the interoperability ecosystem will expand. There are many ways to instantly control them, including Matter-enabled Android apps, Google Assistant, Google Home apps, Android Power Controls, and compatible Google devices.

Essentially, Google aims to turn over a billion Android devices into hubs to control all Matter-certified smart home devices manufactured by Google and other brands. Google also plans to successfully integrate Thread and Matter, a jointly developed technology aimed at improving the performance and security of smart home devices.

More importantly, devices such as Nest Wi-Fi, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Hub with embedded threads act as connectivity hubs for all Matter-certified smart home devices. Google warrants that all Nest branded smart speakers and displays will get updates that will add support for Matter in the future.

Google also aims to add a new Nest Thermostat to the list of compatible devices so that it can interact with other Matter-certified appliances in the home. However, it’s unclear if Google will show the same affection for older (and more expensive) Nest Thermostat models in the future.

The search giant has also created a database of smart home devices that work with gadgets, FAQs, and educational videos that are compatible with the Google Assistant. According to the company, users can find products in 30 categories offered by brands such as Samsung, Philips and LG.

Nadeem Sarwar

I’ve worked with names like NDTV and Beebom in the past and have been writing about consumer technology for over three years. Besides taking up the latest news, we confirmed a fair share of devices from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. He also interviewed tech executives and starred as a host for YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets.

