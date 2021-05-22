Oppo Reno 5A, IP68 build, Snapdragon 765G SoC launch: Specifications





Oppo Reno 5A is IP68 certified and launched in Japan. The new Oppo phone comes with a quad rear camera and has a 90Hz display. Other important highlights of the Oppo Reno 5A include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, 128GB storage, and a hole punch design. Smartphones are also preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) -backed features such as Ultra Night Video, Live HDR, and Neon Portraits. You can also record video from both the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Oppo Reno 5A Availability

The price of Oppo Reno 5A has not yet been revealed. But the phone is coming to Y in Japan! Mobile in ice blue and silver black colors in early June next year. Details regarding Reno 5A pricing and availability in other markets were not disclosed at the time this article was submitted.

The Oppo Reno 5A is designed as a successor to the Reno 3A released last year for 39,800 yen (about 26,600 rupees).

Oppo Reno 5A specifications

Oppo Reno 5A runs on Android 11, with ColorOS 11 at the top, a 6.5-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) LTPS display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display also has a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz and a pixel density of 405ppi. Internally, the Oppo Reno 5A has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.7 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary camera sensor with an f / 2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f / 2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chat, the Reno 5A has a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f / 2.0 lens on the front. Thanks to its IP68 certification, this phone is also quite dust and water resistant.

Oppo Reno 5A has 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connection options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light, gyroscopes, pedometers, and proximity sensors. There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back.

Oppo provides the Reno 5A with a 4,000mAh battery and supports quick charge up to 18W with the Quick Charge and USB Power Delivery (PD) standards. The phone measures 162×74.6×8.2mm and weighs 182 grams.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available. Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.





