Q & A: Say hello to Victor Hernandez, WBUR’s new Chief Content Officer.





Victor Hernandez is WBUR’s new Chief Content Officer.

WBUR is excited to welcome its first Chief Content Officer, Victor Hernandez. Hernandez, the station’s top editorial employer, brings unusual skills and experience to work.

For the past two years, journalist, editorial leader, digital innovator and strategist, Hernandez has been Editor-in-Chief of Cascade Public Media, created by the merger of Seattle’s PBS TV Station, KCTS9 and Digital News Outlet Crosscut.

Inside the WBUR, we spent time with Hernandez chatting about work plans, impressive past DEI work, and an imminent move to Boston (don’t miss the photo of the adorable English bulldog Benson below!). ..

Appointing Chief Content Officer, one of the largest public radio news rooms, can be a daunting task. What are your plans for this newly created position?

The Chief Content Officer is a special opportunity for WBUR to identify ways to increase audiences and help foster the loyalty and community support that is essential to maintaining local journalism in the event of major technological changes. I have a role.

Given this situation, I compare my new role to the role of a skilled conductor who leads a team of skilled orchestra musicians, with organizational goals at the forefront and our sound and collaboration. I would like to make sure that it is in perfect harmony.

Among national shows, local broadcast teams and newsrooms, live events, engagements and podcast producers, WBUR journalists form a wonderfully talented and diverse symphony. However, it can be difficult for everyone to use the same score and think about long-term growth strategies. Wearing a maestro hat (and black tie), sharply adjusting your editing performance, and serving the community is an unimaginable professional honor.

WBUR is backed by a 70-year illustrious history of engaging and informing millions of listeners on countless platforms, including on-air, online, on-demand and stage. WBUR’s reputation as a leader in news coverage and media innovation is highly regarded throughout the journalism industry. Professionally, the prospect of helping lead growth and evolution with a powerful legacy institution that has invested deeply in transforming itself to meet the evolving information needs of the digital world is quickly appealing. became.

Tell us about your experience working at a startup, takeaway, national television broadcasts, and your last public media job.

Technology and the media environment share a lot in common. To be effective in today’s rapidly changing news economy, organizations of all sizes, formats and backgrounds look to principles centered on collaboration, productivity, diverse revenue lines and viewer-centric strategies. Often. And, of course, leveraging innovation and being agile as new opportunities surface emerges is important for both technology and media organizations.

In his previous position as editorial team and strategy overseer at Cascade Public Media in Seattle, he clearly understood the major role that public media plays in the region as a manager of services to local news and communities. In addition, it requires an essential determination by the public media to gain trust and deepen relationships with the communities in which we serve.

Trust, transparency, active listening and community development have become important tools in the toolkit. This publisher and viewer dynamics is a clear privilege that non-profit public media outlets have over commercial outlets.

After spending several years in a digital media-focused tech startup, it brings valuable exposure to new lines of organizational thinking, such as Agile, an iterative development method that emphasizes human communication and feedback. Adapted to improve professional processes and results. Overlaying these principles within a journalistic environment is fascinating, increasing collaboration and efficiency while reducing the amount of flight by seating pants thinking, which often pervades many news operations.

And then there’s CNN. After leading a newsroom and innovation team at CNN Global Headquarters in Atlanta for over a decade, my biggest point is almost anything, supported by an endless army of talented journalists, technicians and support teams. It was possible to achieve it. Time to plan and run a reporting mission.

While at CNN, I was fortunate enough to contribute to some of the most important news events of our generation (presidential elections, global conflicts, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, financial failures, Medical progress, etc.). Still, what I keep in mind most is the dramatic headlines, the personal interactions I share with the everyday people in the community, and I often experience significant difficulties. And an intimate moment to collaborate with colleagues over a very long day to report those important, fascinating, human-interesting stories.

I’m looking forward to bringing some of my previous influences to Boston, but I’d like to take a fresh perspective and evolve my thinking.

You’ve done an impressive DEI job in the past, how do you imagine shaping this job at WBUR?

Unfortunately, the media industry has long been disastrous with diversity and inclusion practices, including a poor track record of identifying, hiring, and retaining color journalists.

For a long time, my approach is less likely to stick to a quick win through a kneeling recruitment move, responding to systematic changes, maintaining staff, developing professional skills, and strengthening relationships with candidates. He was obsessed with investing in areas such as more comprehensive reporting practices and community development. Listen especially in marginalized communities.

The long-term plan for implementing systematic changes in the cascade was dubbed by us and opened a tributary.

Fortunately, WBUR is dedicated to fulfilling its long-standing DEI gap with staff, news coverage, and public media missions. From senior management and talent and culture partners to editorial staff and members of the station support team, we’ve already heard from many new colleagues who are eager to increase the urgency and focus of their diversity initiatives. We look forward to contributing to new strategies and implementations to open tributaries of WBUR.

You are ready to graduate with a Master’s degree in Media Solutions and Innovation. Congratulations. Can you share some of your lessons?

If there is a firm and secure bet in the future of news, that rapid change will continue to permeate and confuse media organizations. After working in a professional news room for over 20 years, you might expect someone with that extensive experience to already have the essential insights needed to lead modern news operations. But in today’s rapidly changing news economy, it has proven very difficult to keep up with the rate of rapid turmoil.

Today’s media leaders not only survive current uncertainties in the field of journalism, but actually acquire a new framework to enhance outlets’ ability to experience future sustainability and vitality. Needs additional support. The West Virginia University MS program has been a lucrative foundation for me over the past year.

One area of ​​research that I’m particularly excited about applying for WBUR is an analysis of the effective use of externally funded positions in the press as part of my final climax project. I’m currently investigating how publishers are developing prescriptive strategies for maintaining the status of externally supported reporters. What is called the Newsroom Position Playbook will be published this summer.

What is your media diet? What are you reading, seeing and listening to now?

My daily balanced diet these days usually consists of about 70% content (articles, newsletters, podcasts, etc.) related to the journalism industry and 30% news related (almost all local news). I am. I’m really used to the newsletter to meet my information needs in the right conditions for me. My favorite newsletters include Nieman Lab, American Press Institute, Pew Research Center, Axios Media Trends, Gather, NewStart Alliance, Wonder Tools, and of course WBUR’s amazing email product suite.

In addition, podcasts have become a staple of my media consumption habits. My AirPods have been mostly consumed in recent months by a highly crafted audio experience by WBUR’s podcast production team known as iLab. Beyond WBUR, two of my current non-WBUR listens are NPR’s Invisibilia’s latest season and KPBS’s Parker Edison Project. It provocatively looks at cultural beliefs, primarily through African-American lenses. Ah, I recently binged the first season of Western death, a history and true crime pod, investigating the unsolved murder of labor activist Frank Little in Butte, Montana over a century ago. .. The historic pod becomes a rabbit hole.

What’s one thing about California you’re sad to leave and one thing about Boston you’re looking forward to! ?? (Look at Benson! Do you think he will adapt to Boston?)

It was a family on the west coast. For nearly a decade, we’ve been lucky enough to call Seattle, Las Vegas, and San Diego home. The laid-back West Coast lifestyle, the natural beauty of these areas, and the delicious regional cuisine have been perfect for us for many years.

To be honest, I found it a bit daunting to trade in the warmest climates of the West due to the harsh New England winters, but I’m always very willing to face good challenges and explore Boston’s culture and wonders. I was looking forward to it. Our English bulldog, Benson, was recently introduced to the snow when Seattle suffered heavy snowfall in February. It was a great practice run for the upcoming winter season in our new community. I quickly overcame my enthusiasm for becoming a Bostonian. Snowstorm aside.

