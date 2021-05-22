Is it virtually impossible for the United States to sponsor and virtually infringe the new Morpheus Super ChipVulnerable software that cannot be hacked?





US DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) has decided to sponsor the development of a new superchip called Morpheus. The inventor of the processor claimed that this new hardware could be a puzzle of vulnerable software and could not be hacked.

This means that this new processor could effectively prevent vulnerable systems from being compromised. If this is true, the new Morpheus chipset can really dodge dangerous hackers and other cyber criminals.

Previously, different experts and trusted sources reported that different hackers targeted several giant US institutions and businesses. The development of the Morpheus chipset may solve and prevent this problem.

That’s why the US DARPA agency, on the other hand, decided to sponsor this new superprocessor.

USDARPA Sponsor Morpheus Chipset

According to the latest report from Science Alert, the US Defense Advanced Research Program Agency wants to design a more secure processor that can greatly help vulnerable software and systems.

Also read: Apple’s Find My Network is vulnerable to hackers, according to cybersecurity firms

This is the main reason for deciding to invest or sponsor a new Morpheus processor.

To show the public how efficient this new superchip is, IEEE Spectrum has released a report that developers have invited about 580 cybersecurity experts to compromise new hardware. After trying to hack for over 13,000 hours, everything failed.

To give you more ideas, the new Morpheus processor is part of the computer hardware that runs software programs. It is also the foundation of all software systems and can protect running software from attacks.

Other details of Morpheus

Researchers at the University of Michigan began developing a new Morpheus chipset in 2019. This new chip has a microarchitecture that has the potential to enable execution of instruction sets and the like.

At this time, the developer team hasn’t confirmed whether to offer the new chipset to other giant tech companies such as Apple, Samsung, and Google.

Keep the tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about Morpheus chips and other advanced processors.

