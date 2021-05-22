‘are you sure? ‘Tinder activates a feature that potentially prevents inappropriate messages





The online dating app Tinder releases new features that make users think twice before sending potentially offensive or inappropriate messages to their opponents.

The above feature (AYS?), Called “Are You Sure?”, Was created to protect users from harassment, the company said in a May 20 release.

AYS? With, users are prompted in real time when composing a message that may contain inappropriate words or phrases.

It “detects harmful words and actively intervenes to warn the sender that the message may be offensive and asks them to pause before pressing send” artificial intelligence ( This is possible by using AI).

“Who saw AYS? It’s less likely that you’ll be prompted for inappropriate messages the following month. Does this indicate AYS? Not just a single conversation, but long-term action I’m changing. “

Did TheTinder disclose its AYS? Reduced inappropriate language in messages sent by over 10% of users early in the test.

Words are as powerful as action, and today they take an even stronger position that harassment doesn’t exist in Tinder, said Tracey Breeden, head of security and social advocacy for Tinder’s own Match Group. ..

Early results of these features show that properly performed interventions really make sense in changing behavior and building a community where everyone feels they can be themselves. ” She added.

AYS? Before, Tinder’s early efforts to curb online harassment included “Does this bother you?” Function, “Provides proactive support to members when harmful words are detected in messages received by members.”

The tool, on the other hand, encouraged users to report bad behavior, increasing the number of inappropriate message reports by 46%. / ra

