At 101 College, Yale University Supports New Haven Biotechnology’s Prosperous Future Seeds





Yale University has announced that it will become an anchor tenant on 101 College Street in New Haven. This is an important project in the city’s efforts to become a national hub for the life sciences industry. The university also supports biotechnology incubators located at sites that benefit tech and biotechnology start-up communities in fast-growing cities.

Announced May 21st at the Yale Innovation Summit, an annual showcase of university entrepreneurial talent and the New Haven Innovation Ecosystem, making New Haven a vibrant center for technology and biotechnology research and innovation. It was held during a panel discussion on the possibility of becoming. Head to Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Improving the STEM entrepreneur and innovation ecosystem, including core facilities, is a central belief in the university’s scientific strategy, said Professor Scott Strobel, a professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry at Henry Ford II. I am. Your investment in 101 College Street addresses these and many other current and future needs. This is a great opportunity to work with New Haven partners to continue to create a vibrant and engaging innovation hub that attracts talented people and great ideas to the region.

The 101 College Building Project is an important part of the city’s Downtown Crossing Economic Development Plan, which aims to transform the Route 34 corridor from a highway into several walkable urban boulevards, connecting downtown New Haven with the surrounding area. Element. The plan envisions a world-class life sciences company and hundreds of employees in the space between Yales’ medical and central campuses.

The university has signed a lease that occupies approximately 125,000 square feet of taxable space in three of its ten-story offices and biomedical laboratories. In addition, Yale University provides financial and additional support for the 48,000-square-foot incubator space building. The New Haven-based biotechnology start-up will be housed in the immediate vicinity of the university’s state-of-the-art research facility. Incubators provide growing companies with coveted resources, support high-paying jobs, and strengthen the New Haven economy.

According to Strobel, there is growing interest in creating intersecting spaces at Yale University. These intersections are often the places where the best ideas and collaborations occur. This project does it in many ways, opening up exciting new possibilities for New Haven partners, start-ups and the biomedical community. We believe it will be a big attraction as we aim to attract and expand our diverse talent pool. Students, faculty, staff, investors, businesses to the community.

Winstanley Enterprises, LLC is a privately funded developer of a 525,000-square-foot multi-tenant building. Construction is scheduled to begin in June. The first floor of the building will be an active civic space leading to an outside public square. Arvinas, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company with university roots, along with Yales, an early commitment to the project. Also agreed to lease 3 floors. The incubator is run by BioLabs, a Cambridge-based company specializing in managing coworking spaces for life sciences start-ups.

The building is the current home of Yale’s Spin-off Alexion Pharmaceuticals and the future home of Yale’s New Utsai Institute, an ambitious research firm that bridges psychology, biology and computational science. It is opposite 100 College Street. By the fall of 2022, we will move to the building with our faculty of psychology and neuroscience in the Faculty of Arts and more than six other Yale colleagues.

The groundbreaking ceremony for 101 College is scheduled for June 7. The details are as follows.

Yale-related startups, like Arvinas, employ hundreds of people in New Haven. A city-based high-tech company develops cancer treatments, antibiotics, quantum computing, and green technology based on research at Yale University. Incubators serve start-ups across the state, including companies that have spun off research at the University of Connecticut and other institutions.

The Southern Connecticut State University BioPath program, a partnership with the City of New Haven, aims to create a local pipeline of highly skilled and educated workers for staff to grow bioscience startups. I will.

Yales’ involvement in 101 College’s biotechnology incubator complements support for other innovation-focused initiatives in New Haven, including support for the New Haven Innovation Collaborative.

The relationship between Yale University and New Haven is based on three centuries of history sharing and efforts to improve our city, Strobel said. Combining this project with an ongoing partnership has provided exciting momentum for the bright future of Elm City.

