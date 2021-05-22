Xiaomi confirms launch of Redmi Note 82021 to arrive with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC





Xiaomi used Twitter to reveal that the company has sold more than 25 million Redmi Note 8s worldwide.

Xiaomi is rumored to be working on a new version of Redmi Note 8, but the company put an end to the rumor by confirming Redmi Note 8 2021 in a tweet. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 two years ago, but it’s unclear why Xiaomi decided to bring back the two-year-old phone, despite the sheer number of options. There are also reports that smartphones will only be available in some countries, such as the European Economic Area (EEA) and the Russian market. Redmi Note 82021 may not reach the Indian market.

Xiaomi used Twitter to reveal that the company has sold more than 25 million Redmi Note 8s worldwide. In the same tweet, the company said it would soon announce the performance all-star Redmi Note 8 2021. Xiaomi did not mention the release date and did not reveal details of future smartphones, but some reports were leaked Redmi Note 8201 specifications.

Redmi Note 8 has reportedly been found on certified websites such as the Bluetooth SIG and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), revealing some specifications for future devices. This phone is codenamed Biloba on various authentication websites. According to reports, the smartphone will be a Full HD + display with a display refresh rate of 60Hz. There may also be other variants that may be offered at a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is reportedly used in combination with the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and 4GB of RAM. Note 8 2021 will come with two different storage variants.

The camera division will have four camera sensors on the back of the Redmi Note 8 2021, including a 48-megapixel main sensor, ultra-wide sensor, depth sensor, and telemacro sensor. Smartphones are expected to have a 4000mAh battery that supports 22.5.W fast charging. For connection, the smartphone may come with Bluetooth v5.2 and will run with MIUI 12 or later software. The Redmi Note 8 went on sale for Rs 10,000 and was one of the most preferred phones on the market two years ago. Redmi Note 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset.

