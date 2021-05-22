After a $ 690 billion drop, traders find value in Asian tech stocks





Asian tech stocks are unaffected by the global sale of speculative assets, but investors are sifting ashes and looking for buying opportunities.

JPMorgan Asset Management suggests that investors will buy a decline as total losses in the region’s technology and consumer discretionary sectors have reached about $ 690 billion from their peak in the first quarter. According to Pictet Asset Management, Asian tech exporters are “essential to the world” and their role will expand.

Kelly Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Assets, said this was primarily a “valuation story” and unlikely to continue selling. “For many investors, there is still a very strong buy-a-dip idea.”

The world’s most risky assets have experienced a turbulent month amid speculative bubbles and concerns about abundant valuations. Everything from cryptocurrencies to high-profile innovation funds has been hit. And in Asia, Taiwanese stocks, Japanese start-ups, and Chinese Internet stocks were one of the biggest victims.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology Index compared losses after falling 8.4% this month. Emotions permeated the wider market and regional benchmarks were temporarily put into technical revisions.

Aged growth

Andy Budden, Capital Group’s investment director, sees the outlook for Asian equities as difficult, but acknowledges the long-term trend that underpins investors’ interest in technology equities. Digitization has accelerated over the past year and is expected to continue, but AI and machine learning, self-driving cars, and virtual reality are advances and could be the main drivers of growth over time. there is.

Andy Wang, Senior Multi-Asset Investment Manager at Pictet Asset Management, said: “Semiconductor players and equipment manufacturers are indispensable to the world, but megacap technology will gain an advantage and profitability will increase as it grows in scale.”

Perhaps the most visible structural trend in Asian technology this year was the growing dominance of Taiwan’s chip manufacturing industry. It did not escape the island’s stock from this month’s deep rout-guided by the decline of the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing company.

However, Irene Goh, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions for the Asia Pacific Region at Aberdeen Standard Investments, is positive about Taiwan’s technology, especially because of TSMC’s global strategic position.

“Taiwan covers an important technology food chain that benefits from a long-term positive technology cycle. It is constructive to Taiwan with strong macro support from technology exports and capital investment. It forms a great view, “Go wrote in this month’s memo.

Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex index rebounded 3% this week after losing about 10% in the previous two.

Rotation status

Still, other investors remain cautious about high-priced tech stocks, especially as rising global bond yields threaten valuation and inflation recovery favors their cyclical peers.

David Chao, Global Market Strategist for Invesco’s Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, said: “Higher yields and discount rates make growth stocks that rely on future returns for high valuations even more expensive.”

Asian tech gauges are trading at 18 times 12-month futures earnings compared to the 22 peaks in January. However, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, it is still well above the 10-year average of 14 times.

Viral complications

Another complex problem for Asian bulls is the recent increase in coronavirus infections in the region, with new measures to control the spread in places like Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia and Japan. Connected. Last year, it undermined the sense among investors that Asia handled the coronavirus epidemic better than its global peers.

However, Invesco’s Chao leaves the view that the Asian government will soon continue to contain the new wave of infection.

“I will be a buyer of kneeling sales behavior due to the Covid-19 surge,” Chao said. “Market participants are probably already looking at some of these pandemic-related limitations and imagining what the local economy will look like after a pandemic.”

Before coming here, it's in the Bloomberg terminal.

learn more

