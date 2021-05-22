Prison Architect and Victoria 3 are becoming more progressive





Paradox Interactive’s Victoria 3 and Prison Architect have made changes that ultimately lead these games in a positive direction.

Paradox Interactive made many announcements at this year’s PDXCON, including the long-awaited announcement of Victoria 3 and its expansion to Prison Architect. Some of these announcements tended to be interesting and welcoming, which one player might not have expected. These games are becoming more socially conscious.

It’s easy to see that Victorian gamers and prison architects can rub some gamers the wrong way. After all, Victoria was named and set after the era of colonial expansion and empire construction. Prison architects create games to build and manage private prisons in an era when serious questions about the criminal justice system are being asked. world. However, while the issues inherent in these game concepts themselves remain, Paradoxis will change the way Victoria 3 approaches different African and Asian countries, focusing on prisoner rehabilitation with Prison Architect’s Second Chances extension. Are dealing with them.

Victoria3IsFixingIts Predecessor’s mistake

In the next entry in the Grand Strategy Game series, we’ll make the necessary changes to the way we discuss and represent non-powerful countries in the 19th and 20th centuries. Victoria II labels the country as “civilized” and “uncivilized”. These terms have clearly problematic origins and implications. For gameplay purposes, Victoria 3 will continue to allow labels to be launched in different countries, but these have been changed to “recognized” and “unrecognized”. Or even worse.

In addition, players are not limited to playing as larger, recognized countries such as the United Kingdom, the Ottoman Empire, and France. You can play almost any country that existed at that time, including many historically colonized African and Asian countries. Countries will not be available at launch. The developers have stated that they want to highlight the experience of playing them, and it will take the extra time needed to justice them.

While playing as an unrecognized country, players can fight European forces, offering the opportunity to resist colonization rather than forcing them to play as colonists. Of course, this is not an easy task, but it is important that such an option exists. This allows players to choose how to play the game, rather than assuming that they only need the traditional options associated with similar strategy titles.

Prison architects reassess their approach to imprisonment

Prison Architect has received some enhancements since its launch in 2015, but the next DLC for the game seems to officially offer the long-awaited refreshment. Second Chance focuses on rehabilitating prisoners and reducing recidivism rates. According to Double Eleven, this was something I was interested in exploring for a while, but developers realized that it would take time and research to properly implement such a mechanism in the game. I did.

Just as Second Opportunity encourages active strengthening as a way to rehabilitate prisoners through education, mentorship, animal-assisted therapy, vocational training, etc., expansion itself is a positive step for prison architects themselves. These new mechanics encourage players to take a more humane approach to prisons and even humanize prisoners in ways that weren’t previously part of the game.

Currently, prisoners are people who can learn and change, not the names given to the pixels located in virtual prisons. Players can implement programs that encourage prisoners to gain work experience and improve their behavior. Released people may re-offend and return to prison, but that does not mean that players cannot try to help them again. In addition, as a way to encourage players to make positive changes, they will be rewarded for all reformed people and fined for recidivists.

Prison reform is a serious topic and the game seems to deal with it in its own way. Double Eleven turned to actual correctional facilities, brought about positive behavioral changes, and was inspired by programs that helped prisoners prepare for post-prison life. Whether intentional or unintentional, Double Eleven and the paradox note the fact that society needs to rethink how it approaches prisons and deal with imprisoned or imprisoned people. It’s unclear if Second Chances will continue to land, but we hope Prison Architect’s DLC is ultimately a step in the right direction and will allow players to think about real-life problems and solutions.

