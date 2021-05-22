Genshin Impact 1.6 Leak: Explanation of Rumored Electro Buff





Thanks to recent development logs from miHoYo, the latest Genshin Impact 1.6 rumors show character buffs that use the Electro element.

Playable characters have received a lot of attention for their Genshin Impact, but the elements of the game are equally important to the world and how the gameplay works. There are currently six elements in the game, and version 1.6 rumors indicate that Electro will be buffing in the next update. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes that should arrive soon.

Thanks to Genshin Impact 1.6 Beta, many leaks have already surfaced online. These include boat trips, new skins for characters such as Jean and Noel, and banners for characters such as Ayaka, Yoimiya and Kazuha. However, Leak also points to the long-awaited lightning region, a country founded on the basis of electro elements. This could mean that Electro Buff will arrive with Inazuma in the 1.6 update-although miHoYo hasn’t confirmed this yet.

Earlier this month, in a development log from miHoYo’s HoYoLAB, developers revealed that the Electro element actually gets some changes in future versions. However, the development log stopped shortly before indicating that it happened with version 1.6 content. For this reason, fans will have to wait for confirmation that the elements have changed in Genshin Impact 1.6. This may not happen until the next live stream of miHoYo. Thankfully, miHoYo’s post makes it clear what changes Electro will make, even if no specific release date is specified.

What is the change in the electrical element of Genshin Impact?

The electro changes that will be brought to Genshin Impact at some point in the future will mainly focus on elemental reactions-the debuffs that characters can throw at enemies to defeat some of the game’s toughest bosses. It can be the key. If the elemental reaction is triggered from a distance, high voltage from a set like Thundering Fury or resonance effects like artifact bonuses are currently ineffective. miHoYo states that it is monitoring this and will make changes in future updates.

Since Genshin Impact 1.6 anticipates the Inazuma region, more weapons, characters, and artifacts focused on the electro element are also expected to arrive with the Inazuma, so it makes sense for electro buffs to occur here. It is correct. In addition, miHoYo confirmed that some of these elemental changes were “already tested in 1.6 beta”. This also indicates that they will arrive in the next update.

There is no reliable way to know until the version 1.6 live stream occurs. Some buffs may have been tested in 1.6 beta, but they will not be implemented as soon as the next update arrives. Still, for players who enjoy Electro users like Keqing and Fischl, it’s good to know that Genshin Impact will soon be changed.

