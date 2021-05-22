Android 12: How to download and install Google’s beta phone OS on Pixel, OnePlus, etc.





Android 12 is ready for feedback. Here’s how to get started and what you need to know.

James Martin / CNET

The new Android 12 operating system for Google phones looks great and is arguably the biggest Android redesign in a few years. Introduced on Google I / O, this software giant previews the design and features of the new Material You and releases the first Android 12 public beta that anyone with a compatible device can install and test. Did.

For those who dare to try this early version, Android 12 Beta includes features such as improved privacy controls and an adaptive interface that changes the appearance color of your smartphone to match your wallpaper. Android devices will now work with other devices such as Chromebooks and Android TVs.

Make more use of technology

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with CNET’s HowTo newsletter.

For early adopters ready to help Google test the next Android operating system, here’s everything you need to know to install Android 12 on your phone right now. And here are the 6 top Android 12 features we’ll love.

Currently playing: Watch this: Android 12 Beta Hands-on

9:48

Does my phone work with Android 12 Beta?

Google has released the first Android 12 public beta of Pixel smartphones and some models of OnePlus, ZTE, TCL, Oppo, RealMe, Sharp, Tecno, Vivi, Xiaomi and Asus. Google’s developer website has released a one-stop website with direct links to instructions for all hardware partners participating in the beta program.

Each vendor has a different installation process, and each phone manufacturer limits the models included in the beta. For example, OnePlus currently offers Android 12 beta for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, and we strongly recommend that only developers install the beta at this time. However, if you insist, you can install the beta version. You need to download the update package to your computer, transfer it to your phone storage, and then go through the process of installing the “local OTA” update. OnePlus has instructions in this forum post. This post has a huge warning in red indicating that the update could damage your phone. Wow.

We have a lot of partners this year.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

TCL has released Android 12 preview of TCL 20 Pro 5G, warning that the process will erase all information and data from your phone. The installation process requires you to flash (install) the updates using the program TCL, which was specially built to install the beta using your Windows computer. The procedure is as follows:

If you don’t have a Pixel smartphone, proceed with caution. In reality, we’ll wait for it to be officially released later this year, or at least until each company is officially released. There was more time to fix the big problem.

The Google installation process isn’t too scary, but it doesn’t happen without sharing risks in and of itself. Below is a list of specific Google Pixel models that can participate in Android 12 Beta.

Select the device on which you want to install Android 12.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET How do I get started with Android 12 Beta on my mobile phone?

Here are the steps you took on your Pixel smartphone: If you are using any of the other supported devices, there may be some variations. First, go to the Android Beta Program website. Sign in to the site using the same Google account you use on your mobile phone. Google will display some warnings regarding the use of beta operating systems. Read the information and agree to it when you’re done.

At the bottom of the page, you’ll see a list of phones linked to your account that are eligible to join the beta. Click the opt-in button for the phone you want to enroll in the program.If you agree to the terms of use and finish[確認して登録]Click.

Then pick up your cell phone and[設定]>[システム]>[詳細設定]>[システムアップデート]>[アップデートを確認]Go to. It may take a few minutes for the update to appear on your smartphone, so if you don’t see the pending update the first time you tap the update button, wait a few minutes and try again. When the update appears on your phone, install it like any other update. However, this time when you restart your smartphone, this early test version of Android 12 will run.

Can I keep Android 12 Beta?

If you decide that the beta version of Android 12 is too buggy or doesn’t have a long battery life, you can exit the beta program. But … and this is a big deal … to get back to Android 11, you’ll need to factory reset your smartphone. You should be able to restore your smartphone to Android 11 format using your old backup, but it may lose some data during the migration.

To exit the beta, revisit the beta website, but this time under the device[オプトアウト]Click the button. Wait a minute or two, then[設定]>[システム]>[詳細設定]>[システムアップデート]>[アップデートの確認]Check for software updates on your mobile phone at. Installing the update will reset your smartphone to factory default. After the installation is complete, you need to back up your smartphone, starting by logging in to your Google account.

What is my best advice? Wait for Android 12 to approach its final release before installing the beta. As Google continues to work and improve the update, the update will be more stable and have better battery life (of course, app developers can release the update to ensure compatibility with third-party apps).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos