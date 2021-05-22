Prevents painful memories from appearing in Google Photos.Method is as follows





Google Photos has added a way to recreate old events by filtering story-like memories.

Sarah Tew / CNET

If you’re using Google Photos, you’re probably familiar with the memory feature that redisplays photos of the same date in the previous year. But whether it’s a painful farewell, the loss of a loved one, or the beginning of a pandemic, not all memories may want to be relived. Now Google has added a new tool that allows you to delete photos from memory.

Brett Pearce / CNET

In a blog post earlier this week, Google said it would give transgender users a more comprehensive experience by giving them more control over whether they want to revisit their memories.

“I especially heard from the transgender community that resurfing certain photos is a pain, so I worked with GLAAD’s partners to hear their feedback and make their memories more comprehensive,” the post said.

This move better improves the natural brown skin tones for more comprehensive, as well as other updated photo features announced by Google at last week’s I / O developer conference, including photos from AI-based movies. A skin color dataset that comes with a more accurate camera that adjusts the automatic white balance to represent.

Google Photos uses AI to generate a “movie moment” that creates a video from two related shots.

Google

Here’s how to customize Google Photos to hide potentially painful or unwanted memories.

1. Open the Google Photos mobile app. Above the photo view, you’ll see spotlights, recent highlights, story-style works from a year ago, and more.

2. Tap any of the works to see options in the lower right to add images to your favorites, share them, and further manipulate your settings. Tap the settings icon.

3. In the menu[メモリ設定]Choose.

From there, you can get pretty specific about which images you want to see and which you don’t want to see.

Find the latest apps: Find out first about the most popular new apps in the CNET Apps Today newsletter.

Hide people and pets

[人とペットを非表示]Select to go to Google Photos[人とペット]The grid is displayed. If you don’t want to see it in your memories or work, just tap the image and you’ll see a small hidden eye icon above it.

Unfortunately, at least for now, this only hides the subject matter that appears in memory and creation. Even if you scroll through Photo View, you may come across unwanted images. However, deleting the image is optional.

Simply tap a person’s photo to keep that person away from your memories and work.

Sarah Tew / CNET Hidden Date

If you don’t want to remember a particular period[日付を非表示]You can select.[日付を追加]When you tap, Google Photos will not display the memories and works in that time frame. You can choose a date that dates back to 1970.

More options

further,[詳細設定]You can specify the type of work displayed in memory, such as animations, movie photos, and collages, by turning it on or off.

You can further customize or turn off the work displayed above the photo view by tapping the featured memory. From there, you can adjust whether you want to see past year, recent highlights, or themed memories when you open Google Photos. You can also tap notifications to control Google Photos and print promotions and suggestions when new works and memories are available.

Later this year, Google will also introduce passcode-protected lock folders. You can save your photos individually in this folder, so scrolling through Google Photos and other apps won’t show your photos, but you don’t need to delete them.

Another note: Google Photos will end the unlimited free storage tier on June 1st. You’ll need to sign up for a Google One subscription to increase capacity.

Learn more about how to transfer photos from iCloud to Google Photos and how to back up your photos in an emergency.

