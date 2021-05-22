Concordia, V1 Studio and District 3 Innovation Hub Launch Postdocs to Market from PhD Labs





After collaborating with more than 600 science entrepreneurs through the Concordias District 3 Innovation Hub and the Quebec Science Entrepreneurship Program (QcSE), Xavier-Henri Herv and his colleagues find a gap in their journey beyond the lab. I noticed. The path to a successful startup can be long and dangerous, with only one percent of Montreal’s PhDs successfully commercializing research.

Herv (BEng 87, DSc 11) is a co-founder of venture builder V1 Studio and has launched the Scientific Venture Program in collaboration with Concordia and District 3. The two-year postdoc program aims to build a stronger bridge between scientists. The Business Innovation Sector began in September of this year and is currently accepting applications from researchers nationwide.

The V1s program promotes market potential from labs for PhD candidates and recent graduates, helping many researchers build their own world-class deep technology companies in Montreal and Canada. We also want to fight brain drain leaving other areas. Better opportunities elsewhere.

Participants receive a $ 71,000 worth of package annually, which not only retains ownership of future startups, but V1 does not require intellectual property rights.

The goal of the venture program, supported by Canadian Economic Development in Quebec, Montreal International and Mitax, is to increase the number of deep technologies by providing a strong alternative career that positions the PhD as a driving force for innovation and economic growth. .. Companies deployed to improve our society.

I’m not alone on this trip

Allie Huerta is a PhD candidate in organic chemistry and a past participant in the QcSE program, a collaboration between District 3 and Fonds de recherche du Qubec. Huertas’ research aims to transform biorenewable resources into general-purpose chemicals, including cosmetics.

She shares that the Scientific Venture Program gives me the structure, resources, and guidance to start a company, not just me, on this journey.

Many researchers, such as Huerta, are enthusiastic about finding alternatives to academia after earning a degree. While the number of PhD holders is increasing in Canada, the number of full-time open positions at universities is stagnant or declining. Not only that, the country’s industrial opportunities are very limited, and scientists who gig the land in the private sector are often underemployed.

We need to better support our PhDs so that their valuable research isn’t put on the shelves, says Herv, who is also the Secretary-General of District 3.

They can have a positive impact on the world. Supporting their startup journey helps promote an innovation-driven economy and avoid current brain drain.

Program details

V1 Studio leverages the strengths of District 3 and Concordia to bring together important financial support, programs, coaching and other resources for PhDs to reduce the risk of transition to entrepreneurship. You can take the time to move from a researcher to a CEO.

The $ 71,000 / year package includes:

$ 40,000 annual access to state-of-the-art research lab workspaces: BioHub Labs, Genome Foundry, Center for Applied Synthetic Biology Personalized Business and Leadership Coaching Class Personalized Guidance from Best Workshops and Programs Personalized Guidance Academic and Business Advisor Board A network of investors and partners around the world

The Scientific Venture Program currently has innovative research-based technologies and ideas related to national and regional science, technology and innovation clusters, as well as strengths in health and life sciences, artificial intelligence, electricity and smart transportation, agribusiness and more. Seeking applications from visionary people with. Cyber ​​security, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, clean tech.

This applies to doctoral graduates who have earned a degree in the last 5 years or plan to obtain one within the next 6 months. Candidates must be resident in Montreal or wish to move. Full eligibility requirements are available on the VI Studio website. The application deadline is June 15th.

Paula Wood Adams, Interim Vice President of Research and Graduate Studies at Concordia, said that more ideas and techniques from academic research could cross the lab, but scientists are often commercial. Lack of resources and skills to transform.

Entrepreneurship is a viable career path, as early career researchers need to develop those skills and commercialize their findings.

The V1 Studios Scientific Venture Program is accepting applications for the September 2021 cohort until June 15.

V1 will host briefings on May 26th and June 9th. Please sign up from here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos