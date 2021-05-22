Fortnite Ruby Shadows Challenge Pack is free, but requires a PC to get it





Fortnite players will have the opportunity to get the Street Shadows Challenge Pack (“Dark Rubi”) bundle for free at the game’s item shop until June 17th. This is a challenge bundle and will not be offered without a little effort. Some — You will need to complete a series of challenges to unlock free items.

The new Challenge Pack features a Ruby Shadows outfit, a dark version of the typical crimson Ruby skin. This pack also contains the related Sky Shadow Glider and Shadow Slicer Pickaxe. However, there is a problem getting the bundle. You need to request the bundle using your PC.

Sometimes it’s more fun to stay in the shadows.

PC players log in to the shop, claim the Street Shadows Challenge Pack, and unlock free perks such as:

– Ruby Shadow Costume – Shadow Slicer Pickaxe – Sky Shadow Glider

Details: https: //t.co/5RexYUtFLi pic.twitter.com/XeMd7tLngQ

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2021

This is not necessarily bad news for console players. If you have a computer, please install the Epic Games launcher before installing Fortnite. Once the game is installed, launch it and head to the item shop. The free Street Shadows Challenge Packs line up towards the bottom of the item shop.

You must redeem your items using the same Epic or console account you use to play the game on your regular device. For example, if you normally play on your PlayStation, you can use your PS account credentials to sign in to the game with the Epic Launcher. After applying for the free pack, you will be able to return to the console to complete the challenge and unlock the benefits.

You must apply for a Challenge Pack using your PC before the promotion ends at 8 pm EST on June 17th. However, Epic does not have a timeline to complete the challenge to unlock the skin. Players can find the Shadow Ruby Challenge on the same quest screen where other quests are located.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos