Can Google and Samsung Wear OS take over the Apple Watch?it’s complicated

Google had great ambitions for its wearable software, Wear OS. But for the past few years, it has stagnated and Apple has taken an even bigger lead in the global smartwatch market. A new partnership with Samsung announced at Google I / O on Tuesday will allow Wear OS to take the necessary precautions to maintain relevance. But you can’t catch up with Apple unless you seriously address some of the biggest problems that have plagued smartwatches over the last few years.

That’s what Google’s new Wear OS needs to be a viable competitor to the Apple Watch.

Battery life lasting more than a day

The first big complaint about Wear OS from most users is battery life. Depending on the particular watch, its processor, and usage pattern, some Wear OS watches I’ve worn have a hard time taking me from breakfast to dinner. It’s not uncommon for battery life to be even shorter when you add resource-intensive tasks such as GPS workouts. You don’t have to turn off features or nix notifications just to spend the day.

Google doesn’t provide a specific number for next-generation watches beyond the general “better battery life” spec, but at least it’s on radar. The Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t particularly benchmarking, as it can last for almost two days if you enable raise-to-wake instead of an always-on display.

Snappy performance and Google apps that work as intended

Overall, Wear OS watches are pretty slow. Even basic smartwatch tasks such as scrolling menus and raising to wake can be time consuming. There are exceptions. TicwatchPro3 runs Qualcomm’s latest chip, the 4100 Plus, and addresses some of these performance issues. However, if you’ve used a Wear OS watch in the past, you’ll see what I’m talking about.

Samsung’s current watches use their own Exynos processor. We’re still not sure which chipset the new Wear OS watch will use, but when it comes to cellular connectivity and performance, it makes sense to take advantage of what Exynos can already do.

Next, there is a problem with the Google app. One of Google’s greatest strengths on the Android side is the power of the assistant. But for Wear OS, it’s unmarked. When a user reports that the “OK Google” wake phrase has stopped working, it takes months to be fixed, and even basic tasks such as sending a text message using an assistant can fail. There is. Thankfully, offline YouTube Music support is finally available and you can use Google Maps without a phone, but many seem to have caught up with features that were supposed to be years ago. I feel it.

Outstanding health and fitness tracking

Most Wear OS watches don’t really focus on health features. Wear OS can perform standard tasks such as tracking basic training and calories burned in Google Fit. However, third-party apps had to fill many gaps in people seeking a focus on fitness, such as certain training programs.

Apple’s health and fitness tracking is incredible not only for the ring’s intuitive system and training programs like Fitness Plus, but also for potentially life-saving features like Apple Watch’s fall detection. It’s so powerful.

Fitbit, now part of Google, is a great social component for users, with extremely powerful sleep and fitness tracking. The Fitbit app is also one of the best apps to help you interpret your fitness metrics and get a complete picture of your health goals. The new Wear OS has a Fitbit app that captures activity snapshots and exercise modes, but no heart rate tracking or sleep tracking yet. And for the time being, Google Fit and Fitbit’s health platforms haven’t been integrated.

Wear OS also lags behind medical-grade sensors such as electrocardiograms (ECG or EKG). Both Samsung and Fitbit added the ECG app to their flagship watches in 2020, two years after Apple rolled it out to the Apple Watch Series 4. For Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2, ECG works. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone. (It’s worth noting that OppoWatch running Wear OS has an ECG, but that version was only available in China.)

Oppo watch.

Improved accessibility so more people can use Wear OS

Apple announced the Assistive Touch on Wednesday. This is a feature that allows a person who uses only one arm to control the Apple Watch. You can use gestures such as pinch and clinch to control the functionality of your watch. It will be rolled out in the next version of WatchOS and may debut in the fall.

Wear OS has some accessibility features such as TalkBack that allow you to hear audio feedback, so you don’t have to look at the screen, but there are many more.

Take advantage of the best of all three ecosystems: Google, Samsung and Fitbit

This is the greatest strength of the new Wear OS partnership, but it is also the greatest potential risk. How can I integrate three completely different platforms and use the best of all of them to create the ultimate smartwatch experience, or, as Scott Stein of CNET said, wearable Justice Is it a league?

In addition to Samsung’s Tizen responsiveness, Fitbit’s fitness tracking and battery life management, Wear OS and Google’s third-party app support could be the winner. But that’s a big challenge. Expect the new Wear OS to live up to your expectations.

