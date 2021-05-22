Strategic Announcement of SBA and Millennium Challenge Corporation





Washington, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-US Small Business Innovation Research and Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) today is a Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR / STTR) program.

The SBA / MCC partnership identifies, pilots and extends innovative technologies to meet country-specific needs in areas such as renewable energy, agriculture and irrigation, health, water, sanitation and sanitation. It also helps small business innovators in the United States access the international market.

The agreement continues the excellent collaboration between the two agencies to support SMEs discovering innovative technologies to solve some of the world’s most complex problems. The combination of renewable energy, climate and environmental focus demonstrated US leadership and commitment to sustainable economic development, said John Williams, SBA’s director of innovation.

Working with the US Small Business Administration, MCC partners will have easy access to proven, state-of-the-art technology to solve some of their most pressing development challenges. President Fatema Z. Sumar said. We are pleased to be able to work with other US government agencies to maximize joint influence while at the same time providing the opportunity to increase private sector involvement in MCC’s mixed financial operations.

SBA’s Department of Investment Innovation is coordinating the SBIR / STTR program across participating federal agencies, with SME R & D awards totaling more than $ 4 billion annually. Through this role, the SBA contributes to the creation of MCC’s new Innovation and Technology Program (ITP), providing private sector technology solutions for development impact and commercialization of MCC programs and partner countries.

In November 2020, the SBA and MCC hosted a virtual roundtable conference focusing on technologies in the water, agriculture and irrigation sectors. The SBA and MCC, co-sponsored by the MOU, are the second to bring together climate resilience and energy sector agencies and program managers to coordinate and create opportunities in MCC partner countries. We held a virtual round table conference. Details of MCC here.

About SBIR and STTR programs

The SBIR / STTR program is the country’s largest source of early-stage R & D funding for SMEs. The program is managed by the SBA in collaboration with 11 federal agencies that jointly funded more than $ 4 billion annually in federal R & D funding. www.sbir.gov.

About the US Small Business Administration

The Small Business Administration realizes a corporate-owned American dream. The SBA is the only reliable resource and voice for small businesses backed by federal power, needed by entrepreneurs and small business owners to start, grow, expand, or recover from a declaration. Provides resources and support. disaster. We serve through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. For more information, please visit www.sba.gov.

SBA and Millennium Challenge Corporation

