US, Japanese and EU space agencies host a hackathon to study the environmental impact of COVID-19





COVID-19 has completely overturned our lives. Aside from the unimaginable loss of life, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the environment in many ways. For example, the vast amount of medical waste generated by the crisis is undoubtedly having a major impact on our environment. However, the scale of this is not yet known. As a result, US, Japanese, and European Union space agencies have decided to hold a hackathon next month to investigate these effects over the past year.

The Earth Observation Dashboard Hackathon was virtually held from June 23rd to 29th, and registration for the week-long event has begun. It aims to enable participants to use powerful earth observation tools to study the environmental impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hackathon participants will be divided into teams and will be asked to use the data collected during the pandemic to solve a variety of socio-economic and environmental challenges.

NASA invites all coders, entrepreneurs, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, builders, artists and technicians to attend the event. He said the issues covered were air and water quality, economic, social and agricultural impacts, greenhouse gas impacts, and the impact of interconnected global systems.

Last June, three agencies set up dashboards to record the short-term and long-term impacts of pandemic-related restrictions around the world. Participants will use data from interactive resources to study them to shed light on the environmental impact of the pandemic. We can also provide solutions that can help improve your dashboard.

Thomas Zurbuchen, Deputy Director of Science at NASA, recognized that the authorities could work together to provide a more powerful set of analytical tools for understanding the environmental, social and economic implications of a pandemic. Said.

Koji Terada, director of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Space Technology Bureau, said that in the face of an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the three organizations will announce the results of joint analysis of satellite data on Earth in June last year. He said he created an observation dashboard. Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Toni Tolker-Nielsen, director of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Earth observation program, said dashboards can be used to compare important information from different regions at different times.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.





