The robot’s third thumb affects people’s brains and allows them to do more





Recent new research reveals one of the latest technological inventions with the robot’s third thumb, which has had surprising results, especially in people’s brains.

In just a few days, ScienceAlert reports that in just a few days, people using robot thumbs are a natural way to perform multifaceted tasks such as building towers through wooden blocks and stirring with coffee. I was able to operate with.

Apart from that, the nerve scan also changed that the presence of the robot’s third thumb actually happened in the brain, even if the extra attachment was removed. Was shown. When I put my Robo thumb on for a few days, the expression shifted. Decoding what is happening here is important for improving the relationship between the body and tools, robotic devices, and artificial limbs.

(Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images) The stand was hosted by the CUBE Tech Fair for startups held in Berlin, Germany on May 11, 2017, and was developed by a British startup at the time to imitate finger movements. We will demonstrate the robot prosthesis arm.

Effects on the human brain

While these augmentation methods are very useful, you also need to understand their effects on the human brain.

According to Dan Claude, a designer and research engineer at University College London in the United Kingdom, who developed ThirdSam, their research shows that people can quickly learn how to operate and control augmentation devices for profit without thinking too much. I know it can be used.

The inventor of the robot’s third thumb observes changes in a person’s natural hand movements when using an artificial thumb, as if the robot’s third thumb is also part of his body. I reported that I felt it.

Some of the volunteers who participated in the study performed fMRI scans before and after the robot’s third thumb trial, moving one finger at a time as the researchers analyzed the brain.

The MRI or magnetic resonance imaging described on this site is a non-destructive scanning procedure that can measure both chemical and density changes in different layers of materials such as human organs and tissues.

However, for safety reasons, the extra thumb was not used in the scanner. The hands without the robot’s thumb were compared as a control.

As a result, the scan obscured the brain representation of the individual fingers of the hand using the extra robot’s thumb, and began each area of ​​sensorimotor neural activity in which sensory and motor information was processed. Showed are blurry to each other.

3D printed thumb

As research has shown, robotic hand augmentation promotes changes in neural expression, as published in Science Robotics. The 3D printed thumb provides a degree of movement and is wirelessly adjusted by the pressure from the big toe.

The study brought together 20 volunteers who were willing to take on additional thumbs. They were required to wear the robot’s third thumb for 6 hours daily for 5 consecutive days, both in their current training tasks and in their daily lives.

Such routines focus on motion control, dexterity, and coordination and are designed to teach the user to use the robot’s thumb instinctively.

Interestingly, volunteers were able to use their thumbs even when they were distracted or blindfolded. As a result, they reported a strong sense of materialization.

UCL neuroscientist Tamar McKin states that evolution is not prepared for humans to use extra parts of the body, where the brain expands its abilities in new and unexpected ways. It turned out that it was necessary to adjust the expression of the living body.

A similar report on “Robotic Third Thumb” can be found in the Insider YouTube video below.

