Google’s Downtown West Offers San Jose a New City Vision





With the unanimous approval of the San Jose Planning Committee last month, Google’s Downtown West development has made great strides. Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed Senate Bill 7 this week and helped speed up such projects, pushed the project outlook even faster. Now, this Tuesday, in a vote of the city council, we are standing on a cliff of potential and potential.

Ahmad Thomas is the CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group. (Dai Sugano / Bay Area Newsgroup)

At other times, the council approving thoughtful development proposals to bring in an estimated 25,000 jobs would simply be a wise decision. In particular, a recent poll commissioned by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group found that 87% of San Jose voters endorsed the work provided by the development, and seven out of ten voters endorsed the entire project. understood. But for now, it’s more than just a smart move.

It is very important to prepare for life after COVID-19.

The world of cities and urban infrastructure is evolving rapidly. At both the public and personal levels, the priority of important things in our lives is even faster. In an environment where teleworking is proven portable to more Americans than ever before, more and more people are saying how where they live lives and if so. I’m thinking about making it better.

In other words, it has evolved from the old definitions and depictions for the future of the city. There is one operational question that comes to define tomorrow’s city: do you want to be there or do you have to be there?

We read about the imminent death of our great American city in an ever-expanding fragment of thought. But here is my counter. Cities where people live and want to work will not only survive, but will prosper like never before after COVID-19. And a city that doesn’t strive for true placemaking, well, may end up just a stopover. They will be somewhere on the way to where you want to go.

Fortunately, Downtown West is a special plan for where people want to be. An open and comprehensive vision for the city of San Jose, where people come for work and play and want to proudly call their homes. It is built on all the elements and diverse cultures that make our home great and offers a larger canvas with more room for art, nightlife and recreation.

Created through a process of engagement and innovative design, Google presented something unique. This goes even further than what has been tried so far in San Jose. The company proposes thoughtful public transport-oriented development, based on fairness and backed by investments to create shared value. Commit to San Jose during an unprecedented pandemic. We have succeeded in establishing a new infrastructure development framework that facilitates construction in the community. Simply put, Google did the job.

Now it’s time for us to do our thing.

The city council needs to approve this special investment in our city and start revitalizing our downtown. In fact, no one knows what our general post-COVID-19 world will look like. What we can say for sure is that today’s world offers many people more viable choices about where they can be called homes. Support your plans for the next great thing to happen: a place that expands San Jose’s potential opportunities, fairness and habitability.

Choose to create a place for people to choose San Jose.

Ahmad Thomas is the CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

