WhatsApp may allow users to transfer chats to another phone number





WhatsApp may allow users to transfer their chat history to another number. This makes it very smooth for the user.

Facebook-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on ways to allow users to transfer their chat history when migrating to a new phone using a different phone number. WaBetaInfo, known for future WhatsApp feature leaks, suggests that WhatsApp is currently testing features on both Android and iOS.

“This is very useful when changing devices and phone numbers, so the process of changing phone numbers is automatically started before you start migrating chat history,” said Wabetainfo. I will.

However, users cannot forward chats at any time. This can only happen if you are switching to a new phone. Apart from the message, the media is also part of the transfer process.

Currently, if you want to restore a backup of WhatsApp Chat, your phone will need the same number and operating system as your old device.

The new development is an extension of the ability to transfer WhatsApp chat history from one platform to another (Android to iOS and vice versa) via a chat history migration tool that is said to be currently in testing. There seems to be.

The chat history migration tool allows users to transfer media from one platform to another. This feature fixes an issue where users could not restore their chat history after purchasing a device that is not on the same operating system.

The WhatsApp feature tracker has revealed that the feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has again instructed WhatsApp to withdraw the controversial user privacy policy that came into effect on May 15, and on Wednesday the Facebook-owned platform with more than 400 million users in the country He defended his position, stating that he was still involved. With the government to solve the problem.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos