Apple launches iPod touch with iPhone 12-like design





Apple is reportedly working on a new iPod touch designed like the iPhone 12. This iPod touch features a square edge that Apple brought back on the iPhone 12 and an all-touch display without the Touch ID button. Apple is said to release the iPod touch later this fall.

This information comes from Steve Moser, a MacRumors contributor shared on Twitter. Moser also quoted Alexiander and Apple Tomorrow from Tarekomi about the details and rendering of the iPod touch 2021. According to the rendering, the new iPod touch has been redesigned to look like the iPhone 12 with square edges. iPod touch also has five color options: black, green, red, purple, and blue. On the front, there is a full screen display like the iPhone 12.

These are just renderings, not the final design of the iPod touch. Also, there are few issues with the iPod touch, so it’s best to wait for details from different sources. However, the rendering shows the upgraded design of the iPod touch. Apple revamped the iPod touch in 2019 with the same design as the original. Instead, I made some internal changes.

The iPod touch was launched at 18,900 for base models with 64GB storage. It comes with an Apple-designed A10 Fusion chipset, which is said to provide better gaming performance. The chipset also supports augmented reality-based AR-based games, educational apps, and even web browsing. Another new feature Apple has added to the iPod touch was Group FaceTime. This, as the name implies, allows users to make video calls with multiple friends at the same time.

