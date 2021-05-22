Google is fighting fake news with the latest search updates.The mechanism is as follows





Google is adding more information to your search so you can better understand where your site’s results come from.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Google said in a keynote speech at the Google I / O Developers Conference on Tuesday that it makes it easier for people to evaluate information and check the source of results displayed on its large search platform.

When you search for something on Google, you’ll see a new feature called “About This Result” under a specific website in the results list. This will show you how the site describes itself, what other sites are saying about it, and its Wikipedia page, so you can make more informed decisions about which sites you trust. Can be given. Deployment of this result will begin over time.

Google’s new About This Result feature provides more information about the source of the website that appears in your search.

Google

Quickly find, copy, or listen to freshly translated text with an update to Google Lens, an AR-powered camera recognition feature that helps identify plants and animals and translate text on printed pages. New features will be added. This update will be released globally on Android devices this month and will be released on iOS later this summer.

Google is also experimenting with a new AI development for search called MUM. It can transfer knowledge between languages ​​and modality such as text, images and videos. Google says it combines your query intent with a deep understanding of the world’s information to solve even the most complex searches. Google says it will be 1,000 times more powerful than BERT, a neural network-based technology for pre-training natural language processing that helps Google better understand languages.

Currently playing: Watch this: Google executives talk about Android 12, privacy, skin health and more …

6:32

