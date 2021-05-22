PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile should be banned, MLA said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi





PUBG Mobile India’s new avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India aims to deceive governments and citizens and should be banned domestically, Ninong Ering, a member of Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly, said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi I requested it in a letter addressed to. He claimed that by launching a new game, its developer, Krafton, had circumvented Indian law. The release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India has not yet been confirmed, but a Korean company has recently begun pre-registering games from the Google Play store. The game is a copy of PUBG Mobile India, which the government banned last year because of data privacy concerns about its partnership with China.

This is just an illusion, resuming the same game with minor changes, collecting user data for millions of citizens, including children, and representing foreign businesses, the Chinese government, and members of the Western Parliament of Pasigato. It’s a trick to transfer to Elling. The state of Northeast India said in a letter. He also posted a copy of his three-page letter on Twitter. This was first reported by IGN India.

After the government banned PUBG Mobile in September last year, Krafton deprived China’s Tencent Games of the right to publish and distribute games in India, but the company still publishes and distributes games in other countries. going. However, Elling is a former Tencent employee who miraculously hired all of Krafton’s Indian employees, including the senior management team, in December and works at Battleground Mobile India. Said that.

He said the URL for the list of games on the Google Play store also suggests a recent renewal of PUBG Mobile India. The MLA also claimed that Nodwin Gaming, a company recently invested by Krafton, had an extensive and ongoing relationship with Tencent. He also quoted news reports that Nodwin provided the service in Pakistan and had a local team there.

Krafton has a very close relationship with Tencent and is now also an investor in Nodwin, which works very closely with Tencent, he said.

The MLA said the points he defined would bring a clear conclusion that Battlegrounds Mobile India is simply a renewal of PUBG Mobile.

He said the gameplay features and other aspects would be the same. Krafton will also add a map from PUBG in the restarted game, and the weapons will be the same with just the new name.

Erring believes that the renamed game is an indirect way for Tencent to invade India and retrieve data on Indian citizens. The game’s privacy policy states that the data will be stored locally in India and Singapore, but will be transferred to other countries and regions to operate the game service and meet legal requirements.

He said the launch announcement was also in time with the launch of Tencent’s directly profitable Kraft IPO.

Ering also pointed out that if PUBG Mobile is allowed to restart, other companies such as TikTok and WeChat will re-enter the country. He added that the launch could pose the risks of poisoning, harm, and death seen in previous battle royale games.

Gadgets 360 will contact Krafton and Nodwin Gaming for comment on this issue and will update this space when they respond.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.





