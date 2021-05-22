ZAGG announces Pro Keys keyboard to support iPad





ZAGG, they have been around for so long that you’ve probably heard of the company. ZAGG has been around for a long time and manufactures a variety of mobile accessories for Apple and Samsung devices. The company has announced a ProKeys keyboard that supports some models of the iPad.



Given that Apple claims that the iPad is a viable alternative to laptops, companies like ZAGG offer compatible accessories to meet that need. This new keyboard comes in three versions: Prokeys, Prokeys with trackpads, and rugged books.

Brad Bell, Senior Vice President of ZAGG Brands, is excited to introduce two new solutions for iPad users. With a trackpad keyboard, ProKeys unlocks the full potential of your iPad by swiping and tapping the trackpad for more convenient typing, viewing, drawing, reading, and multitasking. .. And if you want to keep your iPad pristine, the Rugged Book keyboard is specially designed to withstand the tougher elements of everyday life.

It’s now easier than ever to use your iPad like a laptop. ProKeys with a trackpad has a Bluetooth integrated trackpad, allowing users to scroll, swipe and navigate more efficiently than ever before. The Pro Key with trackpad also features a removable case. Integrated adjustable stand. Backlit precision key. Holder for stylus. Get full-featured iPad anywhere, even when tabletop space is limited or on the go.

Zaggu

The features and specifications of the new ZAGG iPad keyboard announced are as follows:

ZAGG Pro Key with Trackpad

Bluetooth Trackpad: Scroll, swipe and navigate faster than ever with the integrated Bluetooth trackpad compatible with iPadOS. Trackpad on / off: The user can turn off the trackpad to save battery power and operate the mouse. Detachable keyboard and case: The keyboard and case can be removed for a variety of applications and environments. Laptop-style keys: The ZAGGs Pro keyframe design provides clean and accurate keystrokes and optimal key movements for an easy and comfortable typing experience. Lightweight design: The streamlined design fits easily in the bag. Allows users to carry their device on the go. Holder for Apple Pencil: The case is compatible with Apple Pencil and ZAGG Pro Stylus and can be magnetically attached to your iPad. Durable protection: The polycarbonate case has a rigid core and rubberized edges. The button cover and corner bumper are all combined to provide drop protection up to 6.6 feet (2 m). Multi-device pairing: Connect to two devices at the same time and switch back and forth. b Forward-facing speaker point: Sound is directed to the user Adjustable stand: Magnetic stand is attached to the back of the case with two convenient viewing angles Magnetic closure: Magnetic flap keeps the cover closed, Protect your Apple Pencil. Backlit Keys: Seven different colored backlit keys make it easy to type even in dark places. Type-C Charging: ProKeys has Type-C charging, which is the latest and most convenient charging method. Long-lasting battery: The onboard battery lasts for 3 months with the trackpad on and the backlight off. ZAGGRuggedBook

Rugged protection: For some reason, we call it rugged. Military-grade materials provide up to 6.6 feet (2m) of drop protection, giving users the confidence to enjoy their device anywhere. Multi-device pairing: The rugged book wireless keyboard and case can be paired with two devices at once, allowing users to switch in sync with their iPad or smartphone. Detachable Keyboard: The keyboard and case can be easily removed for a variety of uses and work environments. Place your iPad on one side of the Rugged Bookcase and the keyboard on the other side. Multiple viewing angles: The Rugged Books magnetic hinge allows the user to place the device. You can comfortably view it from various angles such as creating new documents, reading content, and video conferencing. Backlit, Laptop-style Keys: Seven different-color backlit laptop-style keys allow you to type comfortably in the dark. Interlocks, Stay Put Keys: We know that keyboards can be a lot of use and abuse. Therefore, it has an interlock design that prevents the keys from popping out. Best of all, our interlock design doesn’t compromise keystrokes and movement, so users can still get an accurate and comfortable typing experience. Pricing / Availability / Compatibility Prokey with trackpad wireless keyboard and Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rdgen), and iPad Air 10.9-inch (4thgen) are now available at ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and Available at Best Buy stores nationwide for $ 149.99. The trackpad prokey includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty 2. Prokeys with trackpads for the iPad 10.2 inch (7th and 8th generation) will be available later this summer at ZAGG.com, the ZAGG franchise store, and the Best Buy store. $ 139.99 nationwide. ProKeys with trackpad includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty 2. Rugged Book wireless keyboards for the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation) and iPad Air 10.9-inch (4th generation) are now available at ZAGG.com. $ 149.99 at ZAGG franchise locations and at Verizon and Best Buy stores nationwide. Rugged Book includes 1 year limited lifetime warranty 2.ProKeys wireless keyboard and iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd, 4th, 5th generation) and iPad Pro 11 inch (1st, 2nd, Detachable cases for 3rd generation) are now available at ZAGG.com, ZAGG franchise locations, and Best Buy and Walmart (iPad Pro 11-inch only) stores nationwide at the following recommended retail prices: iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $ 169.99 iPad Pro 11-inch: $ 109.99 The Pro Key Wireless Keyboard includes a one-year limited lifetime warranty.

