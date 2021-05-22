Google’s basic new photo upgrade benefits millions of users





Google’s pioneering camera technology has redefined our expectations for smartphone photography, but not all users enjoy the full benefits.

Google is upgrading its image processing software to take more accurate pictures of … people. [+] color.

Google

Google has been busy redesigning its Android camera software to address long-standing problems, resulting in significantly less accurate and unattractive photos of colored races.

Starting with the new Pixel smartphone coming this fall and spreading throughout the Android ecosystem, Google’s updated image processing is in-software to fix many issues related to photography of dark-skinned people. We have made significant changes at the deep level of.

Google has asked industry experts to help design a new photographic algorithm.

Google

Google is working with a diverse team of expert image makers to increase the diversity of image data used in software training and improve relevant exposure and post-processing decisions for new algorithms. is created. In addition, Google’s algorithm has been specially upgraded to assist with the problematic task of separating curly and wavy hair from the background in portrait mode shots.

According to Google, the camera on which the algorithm is based may not be able to properly interpret darker skin tones and wavy or curly hair types, so people in color may receive less favorable expressions in their photographs. Often. This can result in dark skin tones being lost in shadows and natural tones when improper image processing is automatically applied.

Small smartphone cameras are far more common than traditional large cameras and rely heavily on image processing to create realistic, visually pleasing final images. For each photo, this requires a lot of subjective decisions, which are based on a given assessment of what people should look like. If the software isn’t properly trained to handle colored races, it won’t do a good job enough.

These new software enhancements should significantly improve the image quality of non-white people taking pictures. It should also help Android phones achieve higher scores in benchmark tests such as Dxomark, which deliberately selects subjects of different skin tones in performance evaluation.

Dxomark ensures that different skin tones are captured as part of the test procedure.

DXOMARK

Google’s announcement inevitably received some ironic reaction to blow up the movement, just like virtue signaling (see comments to Google’s video above). However, AI’s racial prejudice is a serious problem, and Google should be praised for its head-on approach.

In a world where our appearance is constantly being scrutinized, in the form of selfies and zoom conferences, these are coveted changes to make things better.

