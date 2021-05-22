9 great readings from CNET this week: Google, Venmo, iMac and more





Over the past year, Google has overcome many controversies in a wide range of pandemic challenges, from antitrust scrutiny to AI rank discrepancies. So it must have been a relief for the company to spend hours devoting itself to the wonders of the technology the company has created.

Tuesday’s Google I / O keynote covered everything from new Android 12 features, Google Maps and Search updates, to positive efforts on quantum computing and the “magic window” of Project Starline video conferencing. It was an impressive show.

Get a summary of technical news featuring the best and most important stories of the week.

You can read all of them here, among other detailed features and thought-provoking commentary that appeared on CNET this week. So go here. These are stories you don’t want to miss.

Exclusive: The Search Giants are promoting updates at the I / O Developer Conference.

Collin Buenerkemper / CNET

Exclusive: In his first interview since the expulsion of a prominent researcher, Jeff Dean admits the sacrifice of controversy.

James Martin / CNET

Joe Biden’s Venmo friends list has been removed. This is how your app is designed and keeps your personal connections at the center.

Sadiku Demiros via Getty Images

Are you happy that the new orange 24-inch iMac is available in seven different colors?

And Ackerman / CNET

The Telecom Giants are putting their gear back on what they probably should have focused on in the first place.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Early ride-sitting shotguns reveal an amazing amount of Ford’s groundbreaking electric pickup trucks.

Nick Miotke / Nate Reed / Roadshow

As more people are vaccinated and the world reopens, experts say remotework, virtual events, and e-commerce sites still need to address people with disabilities.

Getty Images

Some are far less chaste than you would expect from old porn and are definitely not safe for work.

Video screenshots by Leslie Katz / CNET

Quibi was a disaster, but not all shows were. These six aren’t terrible at all.

this

Currently playing: Watch this: Google I / O launches Android 12, “Project Starline”, …

1:24

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos