“Destiny 2” warns you not to push the glass boss vault out of the edge, and they are serious





Destiny 2

Bungee

Late last night, the Bungie Help account tweeted what I thought was the driest of Destiny’s jokes before the Vault of Glass was released on Destiny 2 today.

In fact, this turned out to be no joke, and the community began to crack down collectively when Bungie realized that he might not have repaired cheese nearly seven years ago.

For those who missed the first run of the Vault of Glass in Destiny 1, there was a famous Instakill tactic available for Atheon, the last boss of the raid. There, he was able to spam the sun grenades and push him away. The edge between his thrones ends the encounter instantly.

It’s not clear if they’re definitely talking about Ateon, and definitely talking about the same tactics. Destiny 2 may not be solar grenade spam because it has a lot of potential knockback capabilities that Destiny 1 didn’t have. Titan Ice Punch, Hunter Blade Barrage, Tractor Cannon. Do you know?

But it’s very interesting that we couldn’t patch the original most famous cheese in regaining this raid. Perhaps he just installed a guardrail on his platform to avoid this, as if this was Ateon. Yet another time.

What is unclear is how easy this happens to be. For example, what if you join Worlds First today and Atheon is knocked out by a rocket or grenade blast? Wipe to potentially avoid DQ? Will Bungie review the tape? Will a fallen raid boss be disqualified, intentionally or unintentionally? All of that is unclear.

But if you’re not one of hundreds of teams, and if you’re working hard on Worlds First today, I really want to see some experiments. All bosses, all tactics. Understand what makes them fly. After this, there are no regular raid runs to be disqualified, so you can use both new cheese tactics if needed. And, uh, I think so is the Star Eater Scale.

The current joke is that if Crotas End comes back, it will try to pull out the ethernet cable during the battle. This was the cheese of the encounter that might not be fixed this time if the raid returns.

I would like to hear behind the scenes how this was discovered at the last minute and why this tactic survived for seven years and the assault was completely redeveloped. And today’s race should be even more interesting as the team begins experimenting with raid bosses after the World First title has been claimed. This should be strange, stay tuned.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel, the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also featured in audiobooks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos