The new iPod Touch 2021 is the first look, inspired by the fall launch





The iPod Touch hasn’t been touched by Apple since 2019. But that is likely to change soon. According to MacRumors writer Steve Moser, waiting for a stylish refresh may not be long.

Apple plans to release the next version of the iPod Touch this fall, Moser tweeted, citing rumors heard from Twitter user @ AppleLe257. He included some renderings created by @Apple_Tomorrow. This is included here.

As you can see, the photo shows a device with square edges and Face ID for unlocking, which is very similar to the iPhone 12. This is a welcome change, given that the current iPod Touch design hasn’t changed much from the 2012 version of the 5th generation, which looks a lot like the iPhone 5. In other words, it has a home button for navigation, but it has Touch ID built in, so upgrading to Face ID is welcome.

(Image credit: @ SteveMoser / @ AppleLe257 / @Apple_Tomorrow)

In November 2020, Apple added the iPod touch to its Apple Music PR tagline. Well, we know the reason. This fall, Apple will release the next version of the iPod touch. Thanks to @ AppleLe257 for the information and @Apple_Tomorrow for the rendering! pic.twitter.com/ImQQj3hxDc May 21, 2021

see next

It’s interesting to guess if the upgrade to the current iPhone design will bring other Apple modernizations to the new iPod Touch. For example, the latest models still have a 4-inch screen, which is a relic by modern standards. Even Apple’s iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch display. The iPod Touch maintains a 3.5mm headphone jack, which makes sense for devices dedicated to music and video consumption, but Apple phones haven’t had that connectivity since the iPhone 6s and the original iPhone SE. ..

Of course, the appearance of the new iPod Touch in the appearance of the iPhone 12 does not mean that it has the interior of the iPhone 12. The last iPod Touch made its debut on the iPhone 7 three years ago, using the already epoch-making Apple A10 Fusion chip. How to include the iPhone 12s A14 processor.

(Image credit: @ SteveMoser / @ AppleLe257 / @Apple_Tomorrow)

It’s important to note that even Moser himself calls this a rumor rather than a well-meaning leak. Please note that this information has not been independently validated and should be treated as a rumor rather than a leak, he wrote in a follow-up tweet. However, as Moser points out, the addition of the word iPod Touch to the Apple Music PR text last November has given it some credibility.

We will have to wait and see. Apple’s recent move in the audio space – from the introduction of the $ 549 AirPods Max headphones to adding lossless audio to Apple Music at no extra charge – shows companies that are serious about music. To be sure, the 2021 makeover of the original dedicated portable music player will be the biggest statement ever.







