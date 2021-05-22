Our ultimate moonshot is still searching





For Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, his “ultimate moonshot” is still a search, the company’s iconic and highly successful search engine.

“”[For] Me, our ultimate moonshot is still a search. You will be surprised to hear that 20 years have passed. Search works very well, but I’m working on search, so it has all the limitations. Even today, when people enter complex queries, we see keywords that are trying to match them. There is still a long way to go to really understand what the user’s intent is, the context, where the user is coming from, and give the best answer. So it’s still a moonshot. ”

Pichai joined Google in 2004 and soon became a rising star. Ten years later, he was appointed to lead the products and engineering of Google’s products and platforms such as Search, Maps, Play, Android, Chrome, Gmail, and GSuite. He became CEO of Google in 2015 and joined Alphabet’s board of directors in 2017. In December 2019, he became CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

Despite all the demands associated with leading a $ 1.5 trillion market cap company, the 48-year-old CEO remains deeply involved in the product development process. This week, the Google I / O Developers Conference is back after a year’s hiatus due to a number of new product announcements and feature pandemics. The announcement included the following Android 12 operating systems, a 3D video conferencing called “Project Starline,” artificial intelligence to identify skin conditions, and LaMDA, the language model for interactive applications.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will speak at the Google I / O 2019 Keynote on May 7, 2019 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA. (Photo courtesy of Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo courtesy of JOSH EDELSON / AFP, Getty Images)

Pichai told Yahoo Finance that technologies like LaMDA are “the work we’re doing to make progress on moonshots.”

This technology is still under research and development, but is being used internally by Google for new interactions. It’s an open domain and is designed to allow you to talk on any topic. For example, Google I / O demonstrated LaMDA through conversations with Pluto, planets, and paper planes.

“I had the opportunity to play with Pluto with my son. I could sit down and talk to him about the universe. That might have worked, but doing so captured his imagination. And that’s all these powers, and you can do it in a more natural way, “Pichai said.

On Google I / O, Pichai said via LaMDA, “The actual conversation is generated and doesn’t follow the same path twice. LaMDA can have a conversation no matter what you’re talking about.” Stated.

Indeed, Pichai states in I / O that LaMDA “does not do everything right” and sometimes gives “meaningless responses”.

Still, Pichai believes that LaMDA’s conversational capabilities have the potential to “fundamentally make information and computing fundamentally accessible and easy to use,” including adding great conversational capabilities to the Google Assistant, search, and workspace. I am.

LaMDA is a “big step forward” in more natural conversation, but at this time it is only trained in text. Pichai told the I / O crowd that the team needed to build a multimodal model (MUM) to ask questions about different types of information.

“Still sitting in this conversation, we are embracing everything. Not only what we are talking about, we are looking at each other. That is how humans interact with the world. “Pichai said.

Multimodal models can help “computers understand images, text, audio, and video in the same way that humans perceive information, and help them in more meaningful ways.” But it excites me about the changes we’re making, “he added.

Julia La Roche is a correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

