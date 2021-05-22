Renewable technology brings the power to flock to the poorest villages in the world





Approximately 789 million people worldwide do not yet have access to electricity, seriously hampering development opportunities. However, with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), installing so-called herd grids in vulnerable communities from Laos to Mozambique to Vanuatu is an effective alternative to lower-cost renewable energy solutions, which are more expensive. It shows that it can be a means. Large grid connection.

The first step towards a wonderful future

This is the first step towards a wonderful future, says Reuben Natamatwia, chief of Lelepa, part of the 83 islands that make up one of the poorest countries in the world, Vanuatu. ..

Natama Tewia is excited about the potential of the herd grid on the island. This island, like the islands of most countries, has never been connected to a national grid. So far, residents of these islands have had to deal with contaminated diesel generators or individual solar home systems that have limited capacity and provide very little power to charge their mobile phones. I had to. The installation promises to be a Lelepa game changer.

Once our village is fully electrified, we can refrigerate our daily fish prey. Electric water pumps provide drinking water to villagers. At school, teachers and students will have access to copiers and printers. Thanks to sewing machines, female producers can increase the production of handicrafts.

UNDP

The power cube is electrically charged using a solar array.

The UNDP-backed and German-funded pioneering swarm grid project consists of a rugged power cube that looks like a large automotive battery and is charged by a solar array. The electricity stored in the cube is supplied to individual homes and community buildings such as health centers via cables buried underground. The cubes are interconnected, so the chances of a power outage are much lower. If one cube fails, the other cube can power it. And as the energy demands of the community grow, we can add more cubes.

The Lelepas Warm Grid is a pilot project, but the Vanuatu government plans to expand it to more countries off-the-grid islands and move to 100% renewable energy.

As UNDP technical advisor Alexandra Soezer explains, the herd grid is a much more cost-effective solution than the options previously available in the Vanuatu Islands. On Malekula, UNDP has built a traditional mini-grid. The connection cost for each household is approximately $ 6,000.00. In contrast, the connection per household on Lelepa is about $ 1,200.

Light is life

Light is not the only light. Thun, who is responsible for the village of Paibai in Thailand, says he, along with nearby Kobon, is benefiting from the clean energy provided by the Swarm Grid, which was set up with the support of UNDP.

KoBong and Thai Phai Bai are too far to join the country’s power grid. Like the residents of Lelepa, the arrival of cheap and reliable electricity is expected to transform their lives, along with benefits such as improved medical care. Educational and commercial opportunities.

However, for UNDP-backed projects to be sustainable, it is imperative that members of vulnerable and poor communities can afford to pay for the electricity generated. In Lelepa, where electrification of community buildings and infrastructure is a priority, a pay-as-you-go model of household connections has been introduced, and in Cobon and Tai Paibai, community groups manage the herd grid. , And set an electricity rate that seems reasonable for the villagers

UNDP

The herd grid is expected to enable Vanuatu to move to 100% renewable energy.

Bringing electricity to millions of people

The success of these projects highlights the major differences electricity makes to some of the poorest people in the world and the relatively low level of investment required to make it happen. Soezer says it’s very likely to power millions of people.

According to 2018 figures, there are still 789 million people who do not have access to electricity. By scaling up a low-cost swarm grid program, you can bring electrification to about 80% of these people at a cost of about $ 400 to $ 500 per connection. Each household may pay less than $ 2.00 per month.

In order to scale up and achieve these results, the government needs to secure the necessary loans and grants with the support of institutions such as the UN-backed climate investment platform. The Swarm Grid Project is the ultimate goal of universal access to clean, reliable and affordable energy, the will is technically feasible and realistic.

