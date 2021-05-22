8 common houseplant problems and how to fix them





Make your little green companion happy (Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Buying a plant is one thing, but knowing how to keep it alive is a whole different thing.

In return, all we can do is learn how to keep our plants wonderfully happy, as they can even help brighten your home and improve your mental health.

That’s why we’ve put together some tips from plant experts on how to solve common plant problems and keep your little green friends alive and prosperous.

First, get the right plant for you

Choosing the most beautiful plants you can find is all good and good, but if it doesn’t fit your home or lifestyle, it won’t last long.

A botanical expert at Nature by Letterbox said: We all want the most exotic looking plants in the house, but we may have to admit that daily plant care is not possible in your lifestyle.

I haven’t suggested looking at yourself in the mirror for a long time, but think realistically about what type of person you are, not what type of plant you think you will be.

If you rarely stay home on a regular basis, caring for plants that only need to be watered for a few days may not be the best option for you.

Therefore, before you buy a plant, ask a few questions to find out what works best for you. Are you always around your partner’s house? Do you work 40 hours a week and rarely return before sunset? Are you always out in town? Do you have any tips for winning a weekend vacation?

Different foliage plants and different care regimens can save you a lot of heartbreak, time, and money by answering these questions before you buy.

It’s important to choose a plant that suits your lifestyle (Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto) Green moldy soil

James Folger, founder of the botanical store The Stem, says green soil is a sign of mold and fungi, which is a sign that you are over-watering.

He added: The lower leaves also turn yellow, appear wilted, the roots rot, there is no new growth, the young leaves turn brown, and over-watering can cause major problems.

Our number one advice for calculating how often your plant is watered is to follow a finger dip test. Just put your index finger in the soil up to the second knuckle. If you take your finger off and your finger is dry and free of soil, you need to water the plant. If the soil is on your finger, this indicates that the soil is already sufficiently moist.

Another tip to keep pests away is to use cinnamon powder on the topsoil, which acts as a natural antifungal agent.

Supple stem

Supple stems and leaves can be your plant trying to tell you that you are not getting enough light.

James said: Move your plant closer to the window to get more light, but also consider wiping the leaves to get rid of dust. Even the lightest layers can prevent light from being absorbed.

Every few weeks, gently wipe the leaves with a damp cloth to bring the energy from the light into the plant.

Some plants thrive in the dampness of your bathroom (Photo: Getty Images / iStockphoto) Crispy leaves

James said that if the humidity in the house is too low, crispy brown leafy plants may form.

He added: Most plants do not have enough humidity in the average house, so it is advisable to mist with Amister on a regular basis.

If the plants are getting too much light, they may burn, and this may be associated with very dry soil, brown crispy leaves and brown patches.

Most plants cannot cope with direct sunlight in the afternoon, especially during the hot summer months.

There are 5 good ways to increase the humidity of your plant:

Grouping the plants will increase the humidity Mist the plants regularly Place the plants on a tray of pebbles Consider using a humidifier Place the plants in the bathroom or kitchen The humidity tended to be high White unfriendly leaves

Not to be confused with the above, white unfriendly leaves can be a sign of damage from hard water.

James said: If possible, it’s best to give your plants rainwater, filtered water, or distilled or desalinated water.

The water from our faucets contains chemicals such as pesticides, chlorine and fluoride that can be harmful to plants.

In addition, hard water can damage the roots and cause the white crust found in leaves, soil and pots.

Top heavy plants

If your plant looks like it’s about to fall, James said it’s probably time to replant it.

The obvious signs that your plant needs to grow as much as possible in the current pot and recontain: the roots are growing from the drain holes at the bottom of the plastic nursery pot, the roots Out of the pot pushing your plant, your plant is growing slower than usual Your plant is top heavy, he said

Find a new pot to bring your plants home. It should be a few fingers wider than the existing pot. Make sure there is a drain hole on the bottom of the pot. This is essential for proper watering of the plant. You will need a small replanting mix.

Strangely shaped leaves

If the leaves are growing strangely, James said you may be a sign that you have a pest problem.

To help solve this problem, he said dead and dying leaves should be pruned on a regular basis.

He added: Dropping leaves is ripe for infections and annoying insects, so it is best to remove them before pests are found.

Details: UK goes on vacation

It’s easy to forget, but make sure your plant needs are taken care of whenever you leave town.

James said: In general most plants will be okay if left unattended for a week or 10 days, especially if they are properly cared for before you leave. Water it well and keep it away from places where the temperature fluctuates and from wind and rain.

If you’re away for a long time, it’s a good idea to ask a friend or neighbor to help you sit down on the plant.

You can also make your own sustained release watering device by making the whole bottle lid with a pin and turning it upside down in a flowerpot. It is also useful if you go to plants that can virtually not be killed.

