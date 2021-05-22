San Jose approves Google Transit Village Mega Campus





Google is ready to make history in San Jose.

The tech giant’s spectacular vision for the new 80-acre megacampus at the western end of downtown San Jose headed to the San Jose City Council on Tuesday with the potential for final approval, the largest single ever achieved in the city. Start the development contract.

Called Downtown West, the project spans a decade of up to 4,000 residential units, 7.3 million square feet of office space, 300 hotel rooms, 500,000 square feet of retail stores, other active uses, and 15 acres of open space. Lay the foundation for construction. park. The project’s environmental impact report considers the possibility of up to 5,900 homes, but due to height and buffer limits, Google plans to build nearly 4,000 homes.

In an interview, Mayor of San Jose, Rickard, said he was grateful for the efforts of many people and the earnest efforts of many community members. Silicon Valley denials, who argue that technology undermines fairness, saw the project and Google earned more than $ 1 billion to invest in the community, including offering over 1,000 affordable homes. You can see how it is.

In exchange for the approval of a public transport-oriented village city that can work for as many as 25,000 people, Google has offered to provide a $ 200 million community benefit. This turned the project’s early and toughest critics into strong supporters. Google estimates that the total value of the project for the city will be at least $ 1 billion.

The agreement between San Jose and Google guarantees the construction of 1,000 affordable housing units and the creation of a $ 154.8 million community fund for anti-displacement, homeless and affordable housing efforts. I will. In 2017, we first started negotiations with Google on plans for Downtown West.

The creek bridge and natural area, concept near Diridon Station in Google’s Downtown West Project in downtown San Jose. SITELAB Urban Studio, Google

A poll released this week by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group found that 70% of San Jose voters favor Google’s Downtown West project. It is a slight increase from 68% in 2018. With 15 acres of parks and open spaces, we are investing $ 30 million in improving downtown transportation.

Jean Cohen, executive officer of the South Bay Labor Council, said a representative of her organization came to the project after months of negotiations and conversations with Google.

The final product is really responsible for creating resources for the community, creating good work, and as a result, dealing with the impact of this type of development in a way that most stakeholders in the area come to the city council. I think it’s an approach, I ask them to say that on Tuesday, “Cohen said.

Bob Staedler, Principal Executive of Silicon Valley Synergy and Head of the Diridon Area Neighborhood Group, said Google “sets standards for reaching out to the community” and truly takes community thoughts and concerns into account when developing the overall plan. I said I’m putting it in.

“San Jose needs to thank the day As left and developers like Google made the property available,” Staedler said.

With council approval, Google will identify specific design plans for individual buildings and return to the city for their approval.

The San Fernando Street area in the public transport oriented district of downtown West proposed by Google in downtown San Jose. The project building is near the light rail, demonstrating the concept of an existing building. SITELAB Urban Studio, Google

The decision on Tuesday will take place a few days after Governor Gavin Newsom has signed new steps to accelerate the development of certain major California projects, including Google’s Transit Village, by streamlining the environmental review process. ..

Construction of the Downtown West will begin with roads and other infrastructure in 2022 and buildings in 2023, and will take place in several stages over the next decade or so. Due to the development agreement between the city and Google, tech companies will take 30 years to fully build a project, but are expected to complete in 10 years.

Google’s Mega Campus serves as the basis for San Jose’s broader Diridon Station area plan. This is a plan document that guides the growth and redevelopment of a total of 250 acres surrounding Diridon Station and the SAP Center just west of downtown center.

A revised version of the plan, which is scheduled for final approval on Tuesday, expects up to 6.4 million square feet of office space, 7,000 residential units, and 536,000 expansions in the rest of the Diridon Station area outside of the Google project footprint. It will be. Retail square feet.

The city is also creating a major overhaul of Diridon Station, an extension of BART through downtown, the addition of a final high-speed rail, and the electrification of the Caltrain. All of these are connected at a station one block away from the SAP Center.

While many residents and community leaders who once opposed the project changed their minds, San Jose Sharks is deeply concerned about the impact on the feasibility of the SAP Center.

For months, sharks publicly complained that the project would drive them out of San Jose, and city leaders did not properly consider their concerns.

San Jose owns the arena and leases it to Sharks Sports and Entertainment for its operation and maintenance. The agreement, which is set to last until 2040, requires the city to provide a certain number of parking spaces for events at the SAP Center.

The city promised that sharks would have at least as many parking spaces as they do today, during construction and at the completion of Google’s project.

However, sharks demand significantly more parking space and clear construction and mitigation plans. In a newly updated FAQ page on the city’s website, San Jose officials said Google and its development partners must submit construction and traffic impact plans to the city before starting each construction phase. I am.

And in a statement to the news agency, Shark said, “In good faith, we work with city officials to find rational solutions to these very important issues that will affect the future of SAP Center. I will continue. “

