Allion received a $ 285 million task order for engineering, integration, modeling and simulation, and cybersecurity for state-of-the-art training at the Navy Surface Warfare Center Corona (NSWCCO).





Washington, May 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Alion Science and Technology 285 million in 48 months of engineering, integration, modeling and simulation, and cybersecurity performance of state-of-the-art training at the Navy Surface Warfare Center. You have won a dollar task order. Corona (NSWCCO). This task order is to provide research, development, testing, and evaluation (RDT & E) of new software, technologies, and methods that enable improvements within the Navy’s continuous training environment (NCTE). Alion supports software engineering, system integration, and cybersecurity across a wide range of NCTE engineering projects. Allion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DoD IAC) Multi-Award Contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoDIAC MAC task orders are awarded by the US Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for strengthening the DTIC repository and R & D (R & D) and Science and Technology (S & T) communities. ..

“The Alion NCTE team’s technical understanding, experience, and customer insights ensure the continuous development and delivery of fleet training capabilities. High quality software development and engineering teams have been critical to fleet training for over 20 years. It has brought about technological innovation, “Glenn said. Goodman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Live, Virtual and Construction Solutions Group at Arion. “As a leading developer of NCTE’s Navy Training Baseline (NTB) software and Enterprise Tactical Training Network, continue training technology and solutions to use agile engineering to increase productivity and support Navy, joint and coalition mission partners. Providing a unique evolution. “

For the past 15 years, NCTE has integrated new fleet features, systems and training networks for live, virtual and construction (LVC) exercises in Fleet Synthesis Training (FST) and Combat Commander (COCOM). NCTE includes an enterprise network of interconnected nodes located throughout the United States and multiple coalition partner countries with more than 90 training sites currently connected to the network. The Navy Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division (NSCWCORDIV), Faculty of Range Systems Engineering, and Training Range System (RS-20) are responsible for managing the NCTE and Navy Combined Tactical Training Range (CTTR), which enables training for the Navy. I will. The overall power of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP).

About the DODIAC Program The DoDIAC Program acts as part of the Defense Technical Information Center, providing technical data management and research support to Pentagon and federal users. Founded in the 1940s, the IAC program serves DoD Science & Technology (S & T) and the acquisition community by enhancing collaboration through the development of integrated science and technology information and its dissemination to DoD and the broader S & T community. , Promote innovation and technological development.

About ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION Solving some of the most complex national security challenges in the United States, Alion has defense and intelligence in designing and delivering advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We are working with the community. Beyond the superficial, we dig deeper into the roots of engineering complexity and enable innovation. Global industry expertise in big data, analytics and cybersecurity. Artificial intelligence and machine learning; live, virtual, and constructive solutions. Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion completes missions in the most important places and times. For more information, please visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. “This material is based on work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO) sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under contract number FA807518D0002.”

The public release has been approved and the distribution is unlimited. “The opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations contained in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Procurement Unit (774 ESS).”

Source Allion Science and Technology Corporation

Related Links

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos