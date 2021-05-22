Last of Us Part 2 has improved PS5 haptics after update





The Last of Us Part II recently got a PlayStation 5 performance patch to improve the frame rate set to 60 FPS on the new console. However, the player who downloaded the update and gave the game another shot may have noticed something else improved. Tactile from the DualSense controller. Kurt Margenau, co-game director of The Last of Us Part II, confirmed on Twitter that this not only makes the player’s mind play the trick, but that the haptics are actually feeling better in the game. ..

In addition to confirming the expected sensations, Margenau expanded the topic to discuss how these improved tactile sensations occurred. The PlayStation 5 owner is responsible for the changes to the update released in April. This is the first major update the console got after its release. Prior to the release of the update, Margenau said he provided feedback to the DualSense team regarding the feel of the game played through backward compatibility support, as opposed to the native PlayStation 5 game.

A few months ago, we provided feedback to the Sony DualSense team to improve the specific timing, strength, and “texture” of the tactile sensation when in backward compatibility (BC) mode, giving the sensation created for the original DualShock 4. I made it feel closer to you. Our game.

— Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) May 21, 2021

Continuing the discussion on the Twitter thread, Margenau said that the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 contains two weights that are different from the Dual Sense weights. When playing the game in backward compatibility mode, DualSense captures and emulates the signal for the DualShock 4, but emulates it in a unique way, taking into account the differences in weight and feedback capabilities.

This includes emulating the variability and “rugged” feel inherent in rotary motors, taking into account all the timing differences of the rumble created that were built into the DS4’s design.

— Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) May 21, 2021

Implementing improved haptics in backwards-compatible games was obviously a daunting task, as the two controllers have very different capabilities, but his point is like The Last of Us Part II. The game certainly feels better. Thanks to past updates, it has been added to PlayStation 5.

For those wondering why the PlayStation 5 version of the game didn’t take full advantage of the DualSense haptics instead of emulating the PlayStation 4 feel, Naughty Dog’s post explaining what has changed. I pointed out that the update is only for frame rates. The developers said they were still working on a new console and said this update was just the “first step in working on the PS5”, so in the future we’ll have more details on The Last of Us Part II on that console. You can see. ..

