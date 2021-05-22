Great tech story from the whole web this week (until May 22nd)





Computing

Google Aims for Commercial Grade Quantum Computers by 2029 Sara Castellanos | Wall Street Journal’s Alphabet Inc.s Google Will Spend Billions By 2029 For Large-Scale Business and Scientific Computationals Without Errors We plan to build a quantum computer that can be executed. [Google’s] Hartmut Neven. … “We are at this inflection point,” said Dr. Neven, who has been studying quantum computing at Google since 2006. “We now have an important element that gives us confidence. We know how to run the roadmap.“ I ”

virtual reality

Snap debuts true AR glasses showing the potential (and limitations) of AR Samuel Axon | Ars Technica “The potential of AR as a computing platform is clear, but until some big breakthroughs occur in the mass market Never reach. Investment is flowing in more than ever, so these breakthroughs can be very successful, but predicting how fast (or slow) the process will move is unpredictable. It Is difficult.”

environment

What’s the most radical about the Ford F-150 Lightning? PriceAarian Marshall | Wired “[A price of $39,974 for the base model] Makes the Electric F-150 cheaper than almost any electric competition. … After considering state and federal tax credits for the purchase of battery-powered electric vehicles, the Electric F-150 could be cheaper than the base-level gas and hybrid versions. It will be cheaper than some used F-150s. This is a huge problem for EVs. “

transportation

Aevum is building a modular autonomous drone for space and land transportation Devin Coldewey | Tech Crunch “With the new system described in the patent, its rocket payload module is a cargo bay for carrying deliveries around the world. , Or you can switch to a drone module that can carry up to 264 small drones for last mile delivery service. In theory, Ravn X departs the airport, delivers its payload into space, and You can return to the airport to reload the filled cargo module and then take off again for delivery to the ground. “

3D printing

New 3D Printer Can Produce On-Demand Batteries John Biggs | Gizmode “Musashi Seimitsu Industry-backed California-based The Sakuu Corporation has announced a new 3D printing system that can print batteries for large electric vehicles on demand. Uses new technology to create solid-state batteries that are lighter and smaller than traditional lithium-ion batteries. “

space

The next event that China landed a rover on Mars for the first time, Neel V. Patel | MIT Technology Review “On May 14, China’s space program made a big leap when it first landed Rover on Mars. China is now the second country to successfully land on Mars. Named Congratulations (named after the god of fire in ancient Chinese mythology), Rover joins NASA’s curiosity and patience rover as the only wheeled robot to trek the surface of the planet. “

future

Why humans are so bad at seeing Future Paul Ford | Wired “The best way to predict the future is to spend billions of dollars to reinvent it. So what about humans? 40 years Later from The Book of Predictions, I picked up the odd and interesting intersections between the very big ones. Look for contacts or conflicts. Choose two huge forces and how they are. I’m wondering if it connects to. “

Science

Physicists identify the engine that powers a black hole energy beam Natalie Wolchover | Quantum “Conversely, the infamous swallower of light and matter, the black hole, also with light with unparalleled power and efficiency. Exhale matter to the outside …. Physicists know why things get in. Black holes have so much gravity that they even trap light and obscure it in an invisible sphere, but why jets It has proven to be much more difficult to understand if it pops out of the edge of many black holes. “

Image Credit: A polarized image of a black hole in the center of galaxy M87 shows a huge magnetic field twisting around the edges. EHT collaboration

