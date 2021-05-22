Innovative technology fused in competition for the future of liquid hydrogen and aviation alternative fuels





Rendering of Eternium Aerospace Firefighting Variants, Zero Emissions, Semi-Autonomous, Hydrogen Powered Aircraft-Image: Eternium Aerospace

As the country moves into the future of decarbonized renewable energy, research teams, businesses and government agencies are using liquid hydrogen to fuel large vehicles such as locomotives, marine vessels and aircraft. I’m looking for it. One such company is Eternium Corporation in Novato, California, which is currently developing long-range, multipurpose all-electric aircraft.

The future aircraft impact of Eterniums represents a major shift in the aviation industry that is already exploring the future of alternative fuels, and similar projects have been implemented in recent years by organizations such as Airbus and NASA. While Airbus and NASA’s R & D is specifically targeted at airliners, Eternium sees potential for other non-passenger applications on its aircraft.

Jared Semik, Founder and CEO of Eternium Corporation, aims to help the structure of the aircraft with modularity.Therefore, the multimodal aspect of [the aircraft] Eventually, it transformed into close air support, semi-autonomous fire protection, and cargo variations.

For Semik, an eight-year military veteran of the Marine Corps and Army with 24 years of experience as an aerospace expert, the idea of ​​applying a semi-autonomous liquid hydrogen-fueled aircraft, especially for wildfire response, was the idea of ​​air traffic. It started after monitoring. Development of a large fire extinguishing aircraft from the ridgeline of northern California.

Semik said it is well known in the industry how dangerous it is for pilots, flight attendants and ground personnel to fight fires.Any of [planes] Crashed, it can also be a fire accelerator. From my experience in the aviation sector and the military, I knew what it took to do combat control. The same paradigm extends to extinguishing fires.

Theoretically, the ground forward air controller is a semi-autonomous lead aircraft that maps the terrain of wildfire areas using advanced technologies such as LiDAR (photodetector and ranging), infrared sensors, and satellite imagery. Connect to. The leading aircraft then draws a flight path for additional aircraft to track and drop flame retardants into the target area.

Forward-looking infrared can tell you exactly where the hotspots are and where the fire is with respect to the landscape terrain, and build a fire extinguishing package based on that.In essence, nest and shift multiple aircraft in the air behind [the lead aircraft] Due to the close formation, Semik said it has fire extinguishing capabilities not available on a single aircraft.

In addition, semi-autonomous aircraft provide some flexibility in the number of aircraft needed to respond, based on the size and characteristics of the fire.

Each aircraft can operate autonomously or buy multiple units to nest, which is a matter of requirement when fire departments and fire extinguishing organizations use them, Semik explains. did. It’s probably more regional than just being based in a specific location. You will have those units you can say, well, the fire is just beginning, so we only need one unit.But when you need to overwhelm [the fire] You may need two, three, four, or so many aircraft because the sky is really the limit.

Semi-autonomous aircraft fire extinguishing strategies offer many solutions that can address the common risks inherent in fighting wildfires from the air.

He said he would remove potential misunderstandings by forward air controllers about the actual situation of fires on the ground. Ideally, you don’t have to worry about the dangers of the pilot and you need something that you don’t necessarily have to worry about fuel explosions because you are using hydrogen fuel. Liquid hydrogen has different combustion characteristics than petroleum fuel, so it is a little less dangerous in that respect.

But to realize this idea, Semik and his team had to start with a zero approach in building the aircraft. However, as their R & D stage progressed, they had to regularly adapt and modify the aircraft to optimize its potential.

What we are currently working on is an aerodynamic body that sits on top of other systems. The patent-pending superconducting motor and its associated cryogenic system have solved most of the propulsion system. Therefore, we decided to switch to liquid air and liquid hydrogen. [fuel]Said Semik. “Originally we had liquid nitrogen [fuel] Use the system and compressed hydrogen before migrating to liquid hydrogen.

Mockup of Superconducting Hydrogen Fueled Aircraft Propulsion System – Image: Eternium Aerospace

Semik calls superconducting motors the basis of aircraft and is the largest patent-pending technology. This extremely high torque density motor leverages the important needs of electric aircraft for maximum energy and usage density, regardless of its size and weight.

The problem with aviation is the fact that we depend on mass and there is a mass penalty for everything on board the aircraft, Semik said. Battery technology is very high and very large in order to create a motor with sufficiently high torque. You can’t put a lot of batteries into an aircraft and hit a very inefficient motor with a very inefficient fan section, which you can call a day. It will fly, but not too far.

In addition, several energy sources have been tested and used together for the power system of the entire aircraft.

I used liquid hydrogen because there is not much energy density to play with the battery [fuel] To make more effective use of the mass energy density of liquid hydrogen and the efficiency of fuel cells. Next, the gallium arsenide solar cell was placed at the top to complete charging of the battery. Therefore, we hybridized the power system with three separate power modes: storage battery, fuel cell, and solar.

Semik believes that this multi-power system can be combined with a superconducting motor to provide aircraft functionality equivalent to the hydrocarbon-based jets currently in use.

However, another factor is that these liquid hydrogen fuel-based aircraft can be propelled ahead of their hydrocarbon compatible aircraft. It is to streamline the supply chain by conveniently producing a unique liquid hydrogen fuel nearby.

He also works on 100% solar-powered high-temperature, high-pressure alkaline electrolysis and liquefaction systems, Semik said. So if you can modularize it in a place like an airport, you just need to supply water. [to produce liquid hydrogen]..

According to Semik, the ability to produce its own hydrogen fuel from nearby water sources via electrolysis and liquefaction systems essentially eliminates the need for petroleum.

Unless you’re in the middle of the desert, the water is plentiful, and even in the deserts of Arizona and Nevada, the Colorado River runs through many of these states, so there’s a source of water around it. Therefore, watering the system, filtering, heating, electrolyzing, and liquefying everything using the abundant solar energy available in parts of the desert area provides the following fuels: Your aircraft and you are not seen in anything.

Eliminating the need for oil and oil sources could evolve the energy outlook for the aviation industry as a whole.

According to Semik, we have lived in this over-energy for so long because oil is a great source of energy because it is so energy-dense and so versatile. But as we begin to densify motor technology and understand how to squeeze an ounce of energy more efficiently from less dense fuels, the line between oil-based aircraft and aircraft becomes blurred. I’m really hoping for an advantage, as some of the alternative energies that oil-based vehicles don’t have have a small advantage.

Eternium Aerospace Zero Emissions, Semi-Autonomous, Hydrogen Powered Aircraft Rendering – Image: Eternium Aerospace

Once the aircraft is fully developed and ready to fly, there are additional hurdles that need to be overcome in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) permitting process. However, Semik believes the FAA will accept his liquid hydrogen fueled aircraft, especially as his team designed the aircraft from scratch with the FAA in mind.

In all my experience in aerospace as an engineer, I am unaware of the limitations imposed by the FAA [liquid hydrogen fuel aircraft], The only limitation is basically our own ability to design it. This is not the first certification process I did professionally at FAA, but generally speaking, it is very fair due to the emergence of new regulations and new restrictions and specifications. They just want to know it’s safe.

Therefore, looking at how these innovative technologies can shape the future of aviation, Semik is confident in the holistic and comprehensive approach his team had in designing aircraft. I’m waiting.

With this paradigm shift in mind, he has taken a completely holistic approach throughout the process, he said. Rather than embracing current off-the-shelf technology and pushing it into old, outdated airframes and propulsion systems, we are dramatically improving the technology, paying a lot of attention to the relationships between subsystems. Dedicated to safety, manufacturability, maintenance, and cost savings. All of this is basically built into the organization and technology from the beginning.

As a result, the R & D process used by his team at Semik and Eternium represents a major shift in reassessing our relationship with society and energy. When asked if he imagines the future of aviation fuel alternatives, Semik argues that it is exactly the idea that is moving this process forward.

It is the driving force behind the company as a whole, not only as an alternative fuel for the environment, but also in terms of the potential to enable individual autonomy. An interesting by-product of drawing out the surrounding energy in nature is that it no longer needs to be watched over by someone who has to make a capital investment to make petroleum fuel. So it has political, geopolitical, and financial implications for the individual, and what we have done here actually produces it in terms of the energy that the aircraft needs and goes from there. I’m putting it into the fundamentals of.

Ultimately, some of the most important hurdles in advancing liquid hydrogen fuel, with the innovative technologies currently available and the ongoing research and development to make the liquid hydrogen aviation industry feasible. It can be very surprising to humans.

To be honest, our biggest hurdle is public awareness, Semik said. For many, there is not much general understanding of the science of liquid hydrogen fuel and the complexity of superconducting motors, as it is science fiction and does not understand how mature the technology really is. It is still done with this particular ability. Then, if they don’t know enough about it, you will constantly fight these battles with the realization that this is dangerous, as there is a backlash from political bureaucrats regarding allowances and security regulations.

Meanwhile, Eternium’s Semik and his team are continuing research and development to support the future of fuel alternative aviation, where response to wildfires may be just one of many of the aircraft’s objectives.

We are at the high tech readiness level of propulsion and power systems, reviewing the actual build and engineering design, and everything is in the testing phase. Passenger abilities will require more bullying with the FAA, as their regulations are quite extreme for passengers. However, non-passenger varieties such as wildfires can probably be seen in about 3-4 years.

Scott King writes about Allied science and the environment. I support his work.

