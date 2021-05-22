Why you shouldn’t use Google Chrome on your iPhone, iPad or Mac





If you’re among the billions of people using Chrome, Google has given you a serious justification for quitting. The exposure of rigorous data collection and the quiet introduction of eerie new tracking are the best reasons for years to switch browsers. Now, for Apple users, there are many more reasons why changes need to be made.

For Chrome, like photos, Gmail, and maps, it’s important to remember that Google is an advertising business, not an app business. The entire business model is designed to generate revenue from you and your data. And now, security researchers have released a brief demonstration shown here first on why iPhone, iPad, and Mac users should never use Chrome instead of Safari.

Google enables secret browsing in Chrome and notifies users that they can browse the web privately if they don’t want Google to remember their activity. This is still controversial with the claim that data is still being collected, but Google’s new FLoC tracking could allow more users to flick the secret switch.

In secret mode, when your browsing session ends, you forget everything you type in your browsing history or website. There are still cookies in the background, but they are also deleted at the end of the session. Also, scary third-party cookies are disabled by default. This is all good. But there is a small problem that is annoying.

When we browse the web recently, there are two things given. First, we all tend to use a lot of tabs, often leaving dozens of websites open when doing a search, work, or survey. And second, because you have a series of websites like this on the go and your device is always on, you rarely quit all these tabs and close your browser.

Safari also offers private browsing. As with Chrome, your browsing details are saved and the websites you visit are shared with other devices. In Safari, browsing started on one tab is separated from browsing started on another tab, so websites can’t track browsing across multiple sessions.

But Chrome doesn’t work this way. When you run incognito mode, all open tabs join the same single session. As Google explains, there is no separation between tabs. If you have the Secret tab open and another tab open, your private browsing session will continue in the new tab. All secret tabs must be closed to end the session and delete the information. This is a hidden privacy risk as it runs many tabs and keeps the browser open for long periods of time.

Security researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry (@mysk_co), a duo who exposed Apple’s clipboard issues, have put together a video showing how leaks in these private sessions can cause privacy breaches. Third-party cookies are blocked by default in secret mode, but third-party iframes such as Twitter and Facebook embeds warn you that you can track users under certain conditions.

This isn’t as bad as direct tracking in regular browsing, but if the user is logged in, the service can associate the reference information in the link with their account. It’s not just Chrome. Other browsers work the same, but Safari provides a separate session for each private window and tab, so this doesn’t happen.

Private browsing in Safaris is really private. However, such browsing has its drawbacks, and it’s a pain to not remember every time you visit the site again and log in. Therefore, for most of us, constant private browsing is very much like a daunting task.

And this gives you even more reasons to throw away Chrome for Safari. Mysk and HajBakry have provided a second video showing how Chrome and Safari handle third-party tracking cookies as-is in normal browsing mode. Watch this video to see exactly where the different philosophies work. Privacy is not a marketing concept, but a philosophy that underpins how technology is designed.

Mysk and Haj Bakery explained in early 2020 that Google announced plans to gradually block third-party cookies in Chrome within two years. A year later, we checked to see if Google made any changes to Chrome’s third-party cookie policy. By default, advertisers are free to track users across Chrome’s website.

If you are using Safari, you can browse in normal mode. It will be remembered when you return to the site and will automatically log in as well. But the difference between these friendly remember cookies and the horrifying third-party cookies that track you from website to website and report your actions to advertising agencies and data giants. there is.

Safari blocks these third-party cookies by default in normal mode. Given Google’s business model, it’s not really surprising that Chrome doesn’t do the same. Mysk and HajBakry not only block third-party cookies by default in Safari, but also remove first-party cookies for websites that haven’t been accessed within 7 days … Safari is more cautious about cookies than Chrome Treat to.

So, whether you’re browsing normally or privately, Safari has obvious advantages over Chrome. You can also compare the privacy labels to see the differences in the data they collect. Given that Safari is the stock browser for all Apple devices, there is no excuse to use Chrome.

Privacy Label-Chrome vs. Rivals

Apple / @ UKZak

This browser battle gets a lot hotter as Chrome moves from the FLoC trail to full deployment. This will set it apart from Apple by revealing the nuances of algorithmically categorized users identified by common browsing links. The privacy lobby is amazed at this concept. FLoC is combined with other tracking and fingerprinting techniques, so you can’t get used to it right away, so there are too many potential problems.

There are also some deep-seated potential problems with the FLoC one-party system managed by Google and deployed in its dominant browser. So even if the subtle differences in your private browsing session don’t matter, FLoC should certainly.

In this important year of privacy, we all have a duty to reward apps like Safari. In this case, we compromise the scope of our own desire to protect our privacy. If your privacy label is vast, there are no private options by default, and you continue to use products and services that actively monetize your data, send a message that’s okay.

please do not.

