Army general is not prepared for the future





The Army continues to create generals who are not fully prepared to succeed as technology advances. The Army has always done a terrible job in developing and deploying new technologies. There may be many reasons for the endless failure of Army innovation, but the ultimate responsibility lies with the general. While it is common to compare military generals to corporate chief operating officers, these analogies lack empirical analysis. Compared to top CEOs, Army generals are poorly educated in science, technology, engineering, math, or STEM.

Innovation leadership and STEM

High-performing CEOs are increasingly earning STEM degrees. In 2018, the Harvard Business Review noted that many of the top 100 CEOs have a degree in engineering rather than an MBA. According to the Boston Consulting Group’s 2020 list, about 65% of the top 20 most innovative companies have STEM undergraduate courses and 30% have STEM graduate courses. There are many reasons why companies seek STEM-educated CEOs, such as improved data-driven decision-making skills, better understanding of complex systems, and generally different approaches to problem solving, but in STEM and the private sector. There is a strong correlation with innovation.

In contrast, Army generals are not strong against STEM. According to the Army General Administration’s definition of STEM by the Ministry of Education’s National Center for Educational Statistics, 32% of current Army generals have an undergraduate STEM degree, and only 11%. I am a graduate of STEM. Every time. In addition, most of these STEM-educated generals belong to the engineering department. The total result for non-engineered generals with a STEM graduate degree is only 6 percent.

History major and future military

Governments can’t prioritize as deploying new organizations. The Army Futures Command (AFC) was officially launched in Austin, Texas in 2018 with a mission to develop operational concepts, future unit design, and material solutions, or said former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. As such, it became a pioneer in development. Of emerging technologies. Since this organization is responsible for Army innovation, its leaders can be expected to be well educated about STEM. The reality is very different.

The general responsible for guiding the Army into the future of technology lacks STEM education. According to GOMO, of the 15 generals associated with AFC, only 5 have an undergraduate degree in STEM, and no general has a graduate degree in STEM. As with the current Army General cohort as a whole, AFC’s most popular undergraduate degree is history. Knowledge of history is important, but it is unclear to what extent, for example, the complex understanding of counterweight trebuchets in the 13th century has contributed to the effective development and deployment of advanced long-range precision fires.

AFC generals are not the only ones lacking STEM expertise. Other technical areas such as missile defense, testing and evaluation, intelligence, aviation, and nuclear are led by non-STEM generals, and only 7% of these generals have a STEM graduate degree. Perhaps only 10 percent of the Army’s most technical disciplines, cyber generals, have a STEM graduate degree.

The general does not make decisions in isolation. The old leadership adage that he is not the smartest person in the room continues, but the general cannot rely solely on staff recommendations for technology decisions. For example, as we are talking to a 5-year-old child, there are restrictions on the explanation of quantum key distribution. And if quantum key distribution sounds like a science fiction movie, that’s the point. If the technical decisions are so complex that the generals have to rely on their subordinates who understand the principles of STEM, wouldn’t they give up a key element of leadership? And what about split decisions if a large number of PhD-type professionals fail to agree on an issue? Generals cannot rely entirely on the advice of their subordinates, and, as is common, the advice of retired generals currently working for defense contractors.

There is growing opinion in the defense community that it has lost its technological advantage over China and has made STEM a priority for its corps of officers. In the PLA, officers need to fight future high-tech wars and have scientific and technical knowledge. According to one report, many officers with a degree or PhD in computer science engineering are now Deputy Commanders or Chiefs of Staff of the Group Army. The Pentagon acknowledged in its 2020 China Security Report that the Pentagon is seeking an STEM-intensive education system that seeks to integrate and nurture military and civilian science and technology. [Science and Technology] Expertise through educational programs, personnel exchanges, and knowledge sharing. China aims to surpass us not only in military technology, but also in officers who can deploy those technologies.

Jack Welch, a venerable innovator and CEO with a Bachelor of Science degree, Master’s degree, and PhD in chemical engineering, has famously said that it will change before you have to. The Army had to change 20 years ago. Today, rapid technological changes in the world are only increasing urgency. According to a recent RAND survey, the Army has not appreciated additional education during the promotion process. The Army will most likely have to end pseudo-requirements for education, such as earning a master’s degree from a war college, select future generals based on intelligence and potential for innovation, and mandate more STEM education. There is. This may mean booking part of a carefully crafted career timeline for STEM education.

The Army can easily respond to STEM education by not emphasizing the role of Navy chamberlain or the role of senior leader’s senior aide. Of the current active general class, 56% hold at least one of these jobs, 29% hold at least one adjutant job, 41% hold at least one executive job, and many Had multiple aide and executive jobs.

The world is entering an era of rapid technological change, and the enemy is actively pursuing technological advantages. The Army will continue to fail in technology unless it changes promotion and education practices. If you mistakenly quote Einstein, you can’t solve the problem with the same type of general we created. The Army loves to promote innovation, can you make the changes you need to succeed?

