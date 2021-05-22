Apple TV does not support high resolution lossless at launch, AirPods Max wired playback “will not be completely lossless”





Apple today shared a new support document confirming that the HomePod and HomePod mini will get lossless audio support for Apple Music in future software updates. This document also contains other tips.

First, this document shows that Apple TV 4K “currently doesn’t support Hi-Res Lossless,” and Apple TV only has a standard lossless layer from 16-bit at 44.1kHz to 24-bit at 48kHz. .. 4K at the time of release. Apple’s use of the word “current” opens the door to future software updates with Hi-Res Lossless support for the device, but Apple hasn’t confirmed this at this time.

Second, this document states that Apple Music “will never be completely lossless” during wired playback with AirPods Max.

The Lightning to 3.5 mm audio cable is designed to allow AirPods Max to connect to analog sources for listening to movies and music. AirPods Max can be connected to devices that play lossless and high-resolution lossless recordings with superior audio quality. However, considering the conversion from analog to digital with a cable, playback is not completely lossless.

Lossless audio is a form of compression that retains all of the original data. This can improve your listening experience, no matter how much it is discussed. Apple’s support documentation acknowledges that the difference between standard Apple Music audio and lossless audio is “virtually indistinguishable.”

According to Apple, lossless audio will be available to all Apple Music subscribers in June on devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6 or later. Apple Music will have 20 million trucks available for lossless audio at launch, and Apple said 75 million trucks will be supported by the end of the year.

Apple Music will also receive Spatial Audio support in June. Based on Dolby Atmos, this feature provides an immersive 3D audio experience that makes music sound like it’s coming from your surroundings. Thousands of Apple Music tracks support spatial audio at launch and are added on a regular basis.

