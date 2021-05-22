Vox Medias Eric Arredondo works as IT support





It’s no exaggeration to say that today’s enterprises with multiple employees cannot exist without knowledgeable IT support personnel or teams. Running a website, building a strong technical structure, and trying to keep things running even during the most stressful times, a strong IT support team ensures that things aren’t completely confused in the worst case. it can. If so, that person is there to fix it.

Verge It certainly doesn’t make a difference, so we asked Eric Arredondo, an IT administrator who is a member of Vox Media’s IT team, to talk a bit about himself and his work.

What do you do for Vox Media?

I am an IT administrator on the IT Services Desk team. I help manage and support internal systems, applications, and hardware that keep the company running. My team’s responsibilities cover a wide range of needs to support a variety of networks and departments, from managing hardware assets such as corporate computers to creating employee accounts and email support. Basically, our job is to help everyone do their best.

How has your work changed during the pandemic?

Our general mission is almost the same, but supporting our company completely remotely poses new challenges. We are undoubtedly shipping more products than ever before, and we are doing our best to support our current telecommuting environment and provide the same level of service as our office. We strive to give users the equipment they need to get the job done and to emulate the office experience at home as much as possible.

Interestingly, what has proven to be the most difficult is the small thing that actually took a few minutes to do directly. For example, I used to be able to walk to my desk and help out quickly, but now it’s less of a hassle and I can talk to them through troubleshooting Slack and Zoom. In addition, the office gives you control over the networks your team connects to and uses. This is easier than dealing with each user’s own ISP or router issue.

However, we have always been a fairly remote friendly company and helped my team move completely to remote work. It definitely made us more efficient than ever.

Which hardware tools do you and your colleagues use?

Usually, everything we need to do can be done through a computer, and most of the administrative work is done through software or software as a service (SAAS) apps. I’m working on a MacBook Air on an M1, such as a monitor, but I usually work from all over the apartment, sometimes from the backyard. I have a big mechanical keyboard Keecron K2. It sits at my desk with fun lights and lots of important trips. It’s probably something I don’t want my office neighbors to pass through, but at home I want to type on a large, clicky keyboard.

Keecron K2

Price at the time of issuance.

Wireless mechanical keyboard with switchable keycap and backlight.

I also use the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. This is because I prefer it to an external mouse. RaindesignmStand360 To support your computer with your desk. You might want to use a more supportive desk chair, but I’m sitting in the Chief Director’s Chair in the WFH office. The main reason is that I like what it looks like.

My label printer, the Dymo LabelWriter 4XLA, was shipped above and was used a lot during the pandemic.

Which software tools do you and your colleagues use?

Probably obvious, alongside Gmail and other Google Workspace services. Not only do you use these tools yourself, but you also act as an administrator in a highly administrative environment, providing support and guidance to the different users and teams who use them.

Zendesk is used as a ticketing service to manage all the various requests from the entire company. Another tool that uses JAMFI is a hardware management tool that is installed on every computer in the company. This is useful for extensive asset management, software and policy push, and remote installation of various security tools.

If someone wants to get involved in IT, how would you suggest working on it?

I originally got training, experience and qualifications from retail. However, there are many online resources that can help modern companies understand what they expect from a technology perspective and what skills they can acquire. ITPro.tv, IT Standards and Certified Online Learning Centers, Tutorial Video Lynda (now called Linked In Learning), or Youtube for specific applications.

The work is fairly evenly divided between technical knowledge and customer service, so you need to be able to support and guide with both empathy and confidence, and be really good at talking to people.

