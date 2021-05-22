Surprise Google Photos feature upgrades user photos





With free unlimited storage no longer available, Google Photos needs to come up with new ways to encourage users to pay for the service. Fortunately, this latest addition works magically.

Google Photos will continue to receive cool updates.

Presented at a recent Google I / O keynote, Cinematic Moments is a small animated video clip automatically created from a pair of similar images stored in Google Photos.

Google Photos’ current animation reconstructs the actual movement by merging extended bursts of photos into the video. Cinematic moments, on the other hand, are created from a set of images. Google automatically synthesizes realistic movements between two photos to create artificial yet compelling movements.

Cinematic Moments is an evolution of Google’s Cinematic Photos that takes a single image and produces a short video clip with a 3D zoom effect. However, Cinematic Photos cannot animate individual objects or people in an image. Zoom is all you get.

Google sample results are very impressive and can be created from any image stored in Google Photos, regardless of the type of camera used to shoot.

Google’s Cinematic Moments smoothly interpolates between similar photos to create compelling motion.

It will be interesting to see how old photographs come to life through cinematic moments. A similar technology, Deep Nostalgia at myheritage.com, created a viral sensation by animating archived photos over 100 years ago.

Unlike Deep Nostalgia Cinematic Moments, it rarely gives users the option to choose a photo to animate, like other auto-generated highlights in Google Photos.

However, one of the limitations of Cinematic Moments is that you can’t select the photos you want to animate. Google Photos chooses the option that seems best, so if you have a particular person or something in mind, you’ll need to upload a large number of images before Google can make a selection.

Google wants to upload a rich photo library and store it in Google Photos, so you can’t use this service to upload individual photos or create cool animations on demand. you can not.

Cinematic moments alone aren’t enough to turn free users into paid customers, but with these regular innovations that generate sharable content that can’t be created otherwise, Google Photos is an attractive option. You can stay there.

